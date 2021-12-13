Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 13, 2021

San Antonio's 2022 New Year's Eve bash will feature fireworks, live music, a carnival and more 

By
click to enlarge San Antonio's annual NYE party returns to ring in 2022. - COURTESY OF SAN ANTONIO PARKS FOUNDATION
  • Courtesy of San Antonio Parks Foundation
  • San Antonio's annual NYE party returns to ring in 2022.
San Antonio's annual New Year's Eve party is back to ring in 2022 with live music, family-friendly activities and, of course, a fireworks show.

Presented in partnership by the San Antonio Parks Foundation and City of San Antonio, Celebrate SA will take place across downtown at Hemisfair and La Villita on Friday, December 31.



The free event will feature musical performances on three stages located at Hemisfair, the Arneson River Theatre and the corner of Villita Way and South Alamo streets. The main stage at Hemisfair will showcase performances by DJ Catwalk and R&B artist Andria Rose, followed by a marathon 200-minute set by 10-piece party band Mélange.

In addition to food and vendor booths lining South Alamo and Villita Way, families can enjoy a carnival with games, rides and other attractions at the corner of South Alamo and César E Chávez Blvd.

As is tradition, the night will be capped off by a Texas-sized fireworks show sure to satisfy the Alamo City's appetite for explosive entertainment.

Free, 6 p.m.-midnight Friday, December 31, Hemisfair, 434 S. Alamo St., and La Villita, 418 Villita St., (210) 212-8423, saparksfoundation.org.

