October 15, 2021 Slideshows » Food & Drink

San Antonio's 25 highest-rated breakfast taco spots, according to Yelp 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Is there anything more puro than starting your day with a delectable assortment of flour tortilla-coddled breakfast taco goodness? We think not.

However, it can be daunting to narrow down the options for them in San Antonio, where it seems like there's a taqueria on every corner. That's why we turned to Yelp to see which 25 taco joints locals rated the highest.

A heads up, though: we know some of these places aren't primarily breakfast spots. We didn't create the rankings. We're merely reporting local Yelpers' ratings. 
25. Los Balito’s Taco Shop
226 W Bitters Rd Ste 118, (210) 494-9131, losbalitostacoshop.com
“I absolutely love this taco shop!!!”- Cassity L.
Photo via Instagram/ losbalitostacoshop
24. El Palmar Cocina Restaurante
2607 Jackson Keller Rd, (210) 366-0377 Facebook.com/El-Palmar-Cocina-Restaurant
"I was determined to locate good non saturated fatty barbacoa. Rios, a bit further than your regular taco run. Nevertheless, the drive was well worth it. The barbacoa was not greasy & the taste was spot on! I ended up purchasing a package that included a slight discount plus a dozen of Spicy pork tamales." - Patricia M.

Photo via Instagram / hermz_sa_food_dude
Photo via Instagram / hermz_sa_food_dude
23. Mary's Tacos
13439 Bandera Rd, (210) 224-7474,
“This carne guisada was like, the holy grail of carne guisadas.” -Ellen S.
Photo via Instagram / helotestx
22. Little Taco Factory
1502 McCullough Ave., (210) 227-5657, facebook.com/Little-Taco-Factory-Mexican-Restaurant
"They tasted like someone's sweet abuela made it . The flavors were amazing!" -Kelly G.

Photo via Facebook (Little Taco Factory Mexican Restaurant)
21. Rosario’s Mexican Cafe Y Cantina
910 S Alamo St, (210) 223-1806, rosariossa.com
“We love this place. We have visited this location for over 15 years.” -Cindy W.
Photo via Instagram/ rosariossa
20. Garcia's Mexican Food
842 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 735-5685, facebook.com/Garcias-Mexican-Food
“This place is heaven for Tacos.” -Alex G.

Photo via Facebook (Garcia's Mexican Food)
19. Tejanitas Mexican Restaurant
10704 Perrin Beitel Rd, (210) 653-9133,
“If you're not blown away by the elevated level of staff and the assets they possess, the food will take you to that place!” -Jason Z. G.
Photo via Facebook/ Tejanitas Mexican Restaurant
18. Tacos El Regio
2726 N Saint Mary's St , (210) 782-2272, tacos-el-regio-mexican-restaurant.business.site/
“My god the best tacos I have ever had. The come equipped with cheese and avocado with succulent protein, excellent beans, and sensational elote. This taco truck has it all. I could eat here, it is that superb. Of the meats, the Al Pastor is the winner.” - Christopher W.
Photo via Instagram/ christopherck
17. Rios Barbacoa
Multiple locations rios-barbacoa.business.site
“I was determined to locate good non saturated fatty barbacoa. Rios, a bit further than your regular taco run. Nevertheless, the drive was well worth it. The barbacoa was not greasy & the taste was spot on! I ended up purchasing a package that included a slight discount plus a dozen of Spicy pork tamales.” - Patricia M.
Photo via Instagram / riosbarbacoa_2d.d
16. Taqueria Datapoint
1702 W Gramercy Place, (210)733-1323, zomato.com/taqueria-datapoint
“Delicious migas and chilaquiles tacos for a great price! Their salsas are also great.” - Christine P.
Photo via Instagram / lovelyhaitian4ever
15. Chela's
Various Locations, chelas-tacos.com
“In a world with a place like Chela's, why would San Antonio rave about mass-market stuff like Velvet Taco or Torchy's? This is authentic, simple and delicious. No gimmicks. No BS. Just great food that's cranked out by Chela herself…” - Benjamin N.
Photo via Instagram / chelastacos
14. Tito’s Taco House
11319 West Ave, (210) 437-2341 facebook.com/Titos-taco-house
“Great Tex mex!! We go for breakfast whenever we get the chance. Good flavors. Very attentive staff that is always smiling! Definitely recommend!” - Stephanie G.
Photo via Facebook / Tito’s Taco House
13. Los Ajos Mexican Grill
7616 Culebra Rd STE 109, (210) 647-7020, losajosgrill.com
“Got two of both breakfast and all day tacos. Barbacoa, bacon and egg, and bean and egg. They were ready quickly, and nice and hot. Good portions, fresh tasty tortillas, and flavorful salsas.” - Anna Marie S.
Photo via Facebook / Ajos Grill
12. La Panadería Bakery and Café
Multiple Locations facebook.com/TaqueriaElTrompo
“This a great spot for breakfast, lunch, or just a delicious dessert snack. The ambiance is very urban, but welcoming and fun. You can't go wrong with any of the dishes on the menu. I will keep coming back here frequently.” - Jeff O.
Photo via Instagram / lapanaderia
11. Con Huevos Tacos
1629 E Houston St., (210) 229-9295, facebook.com/Con-Huevos-Tacos
“Really love this little spot. First of all the food is great, I love the breakfast tacos and all the little salsas they come with. But my favorite part of Con Huevos Tacos is the super cute outdoor space! There's plenty of outdoor seating, cute decor and colors and murals, and a perfect view of the skyline.” - Mia C.
Photo via Instagram / conhuevostacos
10. Taqueria El Trompo
7863 Callaghan Rd Ste 108, (210) 626-8032, facebook.com/TaqueriaElTrompo
“OMG... THE FLOUR TORTILLAS...they are so good, soft buttery and big!! Try their Crispy tripas and their carnitas. They are exceptionally well seasoned! I'll be going back for more of their menu items!” - Alamo F.
Photo via Facebook / Taqueria El Trompo
9. Tacos N Salsa - Huebner
Various Locations, tnsmexicancafe.com
“If you want breakfast tacos come here. That's all I've tried and all I get. Potato and egg tacos. Too good. Tortillas are best in your life.” - Nolan W.
Photo via Instagram / joeyyeatts
8. Teka Molino
7231 San Pedro, (210) 344-7281, tekamolino.com
“I walked over here to grab lunch while waiting on an oil change from the dealership across the street. The food was really good and the service was great as well. This may be my new lunch place when in the area.” - Andrew A.
Photo via Instagram / tekamolino
7. Tacos N Salsa - 1604
Various Locations, tnsmexicancafe.com
“If you want breakfast tacos come here. That's all I've tried and all I get. Potato and egg tacos. Too good. Tortillas are best in your life.” - Nolan W.
Photo via Instagram / breaking.bread.in.sa
6. Los Tacos Gueros
20323 Huebner Rd #111, (210) 495-4300, lostacosgueros.com
“I need 5 more stars! our most favorite breakfast tacos in Stone Oak! Carne Guisada is amazing, classic bean and cheese delicious, papas con huevo great! Delicious and worth the wait!” - Mona E.
Photo via Instagram / lostacosgueros
5. Enma’s Taco House
5282 Medical Dr Ste 115 , (210) 733-8037, Facebook.com/Enmas-Taco-House
“Okay I tried this place maybe about three months ago and it was theeeee shit. My kids love it. The eggs and chorizo and bacon are so flavorful. And it's so close to my apartment, like less than a minute, which is [f_cking] awesome.” - Sarah T.
Photo via Facebook / Enmas Taco House
4. Tlahco Mexican Kitchen
6702 San Pedro Ave, (210) 239-9457, tlahcokitchen.com
“Love it here! Súper encantada! The charro beans always hit the spot, I haven't had one bad experience what so ever. My kids love it as well, coming from a Mexican household, the food definitely hits close to home.” Daniella M.
Photo via Instagram / tlahco.mk
3. Tacos and Chelas Mexican Kitchen
9902 Potranco Road, (210) 384-9145, facebook.com/pages/category/Mexican-Restaurant/Tacos-And-Chelas-Mexican-Kitchen-110297027031400
“This spot is a gem of the NW side of town! Menu has some great options and is expanding. We had tacos and I tried them with all 5 different meats. Each one was better than the last! I'm talking some real winners!: - Chris C.
Photo via Instagram / tacosandchelas
2. Tia’s Taco Hut
Multiple Locations tiastacohuttx.com
I was told that I needed to experience breakfast tacos while I was in San Antonio. Well Tia's did not disappoint! The tacos were delicious and cheap!!” - Paul L.
Photo via Instagram / tias.tacohut
1. Pete's Tako House
502 Brooklyn Ave, (210) 224-2911, petestakohouse.com/index.html
“One of our new (but not new, they have been around since 1978) favorite breakfast spots. Recently took my parents who also loved it.... The tacos are very big and tasty. 2 tacos is more than enough!” - R J.
Photo via Instagram / petestakohouse
25. Los Balito’s Taco Shop
226 W Bitters Rd Ste 118, (210) 494-9131, losbalitostacoshop.com
“I absolutely love this taco shop!!!”- Cassity L.
Photo via Instagram/ losbalitostacoshop
