San Antonio's 25 highest-rated breakfast taco spots, according to Yelp

Is there anything more puro than starting your day with a delectable assortment of flour tortilla-coddled breakfast taco goodness? We think not.



However, it can be daunting to narrow down the options for them in San Antonio, where it seems like there's a taqueria on every corner. That's why we turned to Yelp to see which 25 taco joints locals rated the highest.



A heads up, though: we know some of these places aren't primarily breakfast spots. We didn't create the rankings. We're merely reporting local Yelpers' ratings.