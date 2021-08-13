San Antonio's 26 best bars, restaurants and tasting rooms for whiskey lovers

The margarita may be the unofficial drink of Texas summers, but there’s something to be said for a perfectly-balanced cocktail made with smooth scotch, rye or bourbon whiskey. Whether you’re hanging out on a downtown-area patio or enjoying a swanky basement-level speakeasy, SA has plenty of spots to cool off with a refreshing, whiskey-based tipple.



In preparation for the Current's annual Whiskey Business event — which will feature the more than 50 varieties of the rich, amber-hued booze — we dug up 26 local spots that can pour a mean whiskey cocktail.