December 31, 2021 Arts » Arts Stories & Interviews

San Antonio's Ada Vox comes in second in finale of singing drag queen show Queen of the Universe 

By
click to enlarge San Antonio drag performer Ada Vox rose from obscurity after a star-making turn on American Idol. - COURTESY PHOTO / QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE
  • Courtesy Photo / Queen of the Universe
  • San Antonio drag performer Ada Vox rose from obscurity after a star-making turn on American Idol.
San Antonio's Ada Vox made it to the finale of her latest TV singing competition, but another contestant took home the coveted crown.

On Thursday night, Vox came in second to Brazil's Grag Queen, who took home $250,000 for winning the first season of Queen of the Universe, Paramount Plus’ drag queen singing competition series, Variety reports.

The finale allowed the audience to pick the winner after input from judges Michelle Visage, Trixie Mattel, Leona Lewis and Vanessa Williams, according to Variety.



"I’m so beyond grateful for the outpouring of support," Vox tweeted after the show aired. "Today, I stopped counting at 700 messages that I responded to. Haha still catching up as best as I can!"
The finale of the program, launched by the creators of RuPaul’s Drag Race, pitted Vox against Grag Queen and Atlanta’s Aria B. Cassadine.

Vox skyrocketed from relative obscurity in 2018 after finishing in the top eight of that year's season of American Idol.

