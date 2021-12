San Antonio's Ada Vox comes in second in finale of singing drag queen show Queen of the Universe 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Queen of the Universe

I’m so beyond grateful for the outpouring of support. Today, I stopped counting at 700 messages that I responded to. Haha still catching up as best as I can! ♥️♥️♥️ — #TeamAdaVox (@AdaVox) December 31, 2021

San Antonio's Ada Vox made it to the finale of her latest TV singing competition, but another contestant took home the coveted crown.GragParamount Plus’ drag queen singing competition series, Variety reports The finale allowed the audience to pick the winner after input from judges Michelle Visage, Trixie Mattel, Leona Lewis and Vanessa Williams, according to"I’m so beyond grateful for the outpouring of support," Vox tweeted after the show aired. "Today, I stopped counting at 700 messages that I responded to. Haha still catching up as best as I can!"The finale of the program, launched by the creators of, pitted Vox against Grag Queen and Atlanta’s Aria B. Cassadine.Vox skyrocketed from relative obscurity in 2018 after finishing in the top eight of that year's season of