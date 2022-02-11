Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 11, 2022

San Antonio's Alamo Beer releasing two limited-edition brews to celebrate Fiesta 

By
click image Alamo Beer Co. will hold a party for its Fiesta-themed beers at its brewery and tasting room. - INSTAGRAM / LEAVITT2MEPHOTOGRAPHY
  • Instagram / leavitt2mephotography
  • Alamo Beer Co. will hold a party for its Fiesta-themed beers at its brewery and tasting room.
Alamo Beer Co. is celebrating San Antonio’s biggest party with two Fiesta-themed brews.

The San Antonio craft brewer's new, limited-edition offerings are Beer on a Stick, a Mexican-style lager served in a vibrant can, and Fiestaval, a watermelon light lager made with a splash of agua fresca.
click to enlarge Alamo Beer Co.'s new Beer on a Stick Mexican-style lager. - PHOTO COURTESY ALAMO BEER CO.
  • Photo Courtesy Alamo Beer Co.
  • Alamo Beer Co.'s new Beer on a Stick Mexican-style lager.
Both will be available for purchase at local retailers, bars and restaurants on Feb. 21, but hopheads can get an early taste at a release party at brewery the day before. Both will be available at the brewery's Alamo Beer Hall from noon to 8 p.m.



Upon release, the brews will be available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans.

