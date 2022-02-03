Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 03, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

San Antonio’s Alamo Biscuit Company to appear on Cooking Channel show Food Paradise  

Photo Courtesy Alamo Biscuit Company's Nashville Madame breakfast sandwich.
  • Photo Courtesy Alamo Biscuit Company
  • Photo Courtesy Alamo Biscuit Company's Nashville Madame breakfast sandwich.
Comfort-food mecca Alamo Biscuit Company will make its national TV debut Wednesday, Feb. 16 with an appearance on Cooking Channel’s Food Paradise series.

Called “Smothered Comfort,” the episode will feature a trio of ABC’s signature dishes, including the Nashville Madame, a twist on the Crouque Madame breakfast sandwich featuring Nashville hot chicken tenders and four cheeses on Texas toast, topped with peppered gravy and a sunny side-up egg.



“I am so proud of our innovative restaurant concept and feel tremendously blessed that Alamo Biscuit, which launched in May 2019, has not only taken off with local residents but is now getting the attention of a national show,” Alamo Biscuit founder John Vale said in a release.

Alamo Biscuit Company's food takes center frame in the Food Paradise shoot.
  • Photo Courtesy Alamo Biscuit Company
  • Alamo Biscuit Company's food takes center frame in the Food Paradise shoot.
ABC opened quietly in the Medical Center area in May 2019, serving up freshly made, flavorful biscuit sandwiches, appetizers and mimosa flights. These days, the brunch-forward spot offers dishes including shrimp and grits, huevos rancheros and pork belly Benedict in addition to its biscuit selections.

The restaurant, 9630 Huebner Road, Suite 103, will host a watch party when the Food Paradise episode airs Wednesday Feb. 16 at 9 p.m.

