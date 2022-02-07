Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 07, 2022

San Antonio’s Alamo named tenth most beautiful U.S. landmark by travel blog 

click to enlarge The Mission San Antonio de Valero, or, more commonly, The Alamo. - INSTAGRAM / OFFICIALALAMO
  • Instagram / officialalamo
  • The Mission San Antonio de Valero, or, more commonly, The Alamo.
The Alamo may be a tired day trip destination for locals, but travel blog ParkSleepFly has named the historic battleground the tenth most beautiful landmark in the U.S., based on Tripadvisor reviews.

The blog analyzed Tripadvisor reviews for famous landmarks, recording how many people reviewed each spot and used the words “beautiful,” “pretty,” “picturesque” and “stunning” to reveal which landmarks people consider the most beautiful.
 
Okay, so it’s not an altogether scientific survey, but we’ll take the praise.



The Alamo fell between Mount Rushmore at number nine and Niagara Falls at number 11. San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge took top honors as the most beautiful U.S. landmark.

