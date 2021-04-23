Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Friday, April 23, 2021

San Antonio’s Alamo Ranch area will soon welcome a marijuana-themed sandwich franchise

Posted By on Fri, Apr 23, 2021 at 2:44 PM

click image Cheba Hut, a marijuana-themed sandwich chain, will open its first SA location this summer. - INSTAGRAM / CHEBAHUT
  • Instagram / chebahut
  • Cheba Hut, a marijuana-themed sandwich chain, will open its first SA location this summer.
San Antonio is about to get an eatery that's all about getting toasted — but it’s not what you think.

Cheba Hut, a marijuana-themed sandwich chain, took to social media earlier this month to announce plans to open its first SA location this summer.



Hey yall, its been a long time in the making, but very soon we will be bringing this awesome place to the Alamo Ranch...

Posted by Cheba Hut "Toasted" Subs on Thursday, February 4, 2021


The Arizona-based franchise offers a variety of “toasted” subs such as the Sensi Kush, which features bacon, honey sriracha, mayo, avocado, provolone, lettuce, tomato and house dressing on one of the chain’s proprietary hand-rolled bread.

The shop also offers a munchies menu — replete with dazed-and-confused-worthy bites such as soft pretzel nuggets and sauced meatballs — and "Cottonmouth Cures" such as sodas, iced tea and Kool-Aid.

Though the initial social media announcement slated the grand opening to occur in May of 2021, a more recent Facebook comment from the eatery projects a June opening.

Cheba Hut's SA shop will be located at 11911 Alamo Ranch Parkway.

