Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 07, 2022 News » San Antonio News

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio's annual MLK march canceled over concern about rising COVID-19 cases 

By
click to enlarge Marchers honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. during the 2020 event. - JAIME MONZON
  • Jaime Monzon
  • Marchers honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. during the 2020 event.
San Antonio's annual march commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., often billed as the largest in the nation, has once again been scrapped over COVID-19 concerns.

The cancellation of the Jan. 17 march, announced Thursday on the city's website, marks the second year in a row it's been called off due to rising coronavirus cases.



Amid the surge in omicron cases, the San Antonio Martin Luther King Jr. Commission board voted Thursday not to hold the event, according to city officials.

The board is expected to meet next week to discuss other activities that may take place this year. Last year's march went virtual, and a pair of local TV stations aired commemorations of the revered civil rights leader.

The MLK Commission and the city of San Antonio collaborated on their first march in 1987, and the event draws around 300,000 participants annually.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More San Antonio News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in San Antonio News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio ISD offering $200 a day to substitute teachers, holding job fairs this week Read More

  2. Anti-vax podcaster Douglas Kuzma dies of COVID-19 caught at Texas conspiracy theory gathering Read More

  3. FBI Underwater Search Team arrives after new tip in case of missing San Antonio girl Lina Khil Read More

  4. Metro Health warns of fake COVID-19 testing sites in San Antonio Read More

  5. Ted Cruz skewered from both right and left after calling Jan. 6 a 'violent terrorist attack' Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 12, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation