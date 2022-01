San Antonio's annual MLK march canceled over concern about rising COVID-19 cases 

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon

Marchers honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. during the 2020 event.

San Antonio's annual march commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., often billed as the largest in the nation, has once again been scrapped over COVID-19 concerns.The cancellation of the Jan. 17 march, announced Thursday on the city's website , marks the second year in a row it's been called off due to rising coronavirus cases.Amid the surge in omicron cases, the San Antonio Martin Luther King Jr. Commission board voted Thursday not to hold the event, according to city officials.The board is expected to meet next week to discuss other activities that may take place this year. Last year's march went virtual , and a pair of local TV stations aired commemorations of the revered civil rights leader.The MLK Commission and the city of San Antonio collaborated on their first march in 1987, and the event draws around 300,000 participants annually.