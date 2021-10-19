Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 19, 2021 Arts » Things to Do

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio's annual Zombie Walk returns Oct. 30 

By
click image San Antonio's annual Zombie Walk is poised to usher in the living dead Oct. 30. - INSTAGRAM / SAZOMBIEWALK
  • Instagram / sazombiewalk
  • San Antonio's annual Zombie Walk is poised to usher in the living dead Oct. 30.
The spookiest time of the year is upon us, and San Antonio's annual Zombie Walk is poised to usher in the living dead Oct. 30.

Event coordinators are promising artists, live music and vendors at Hemisfair for this year's 1980s-themed event.



Tickets are on sale now for $10, and the organization is limiting the capacity of the event to 5,000 attendees. Tradition dictates that the walk begins at dusk.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Things to Do »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Things to Do

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio River Walk holiday lights to be switched on early again this year Read More

  2. Public Theater of San Antonio swaps originally planned holiday production with new revue Read More

  3. Late San Antonio writer Gregg Barrios celebrated at Gemini Ink fundraiser over the weekend Read More

  4. San Antonio’s Emily Morgan Hotel named one of the most haunted in the U.S. Read More

  5. Comedian Tig Notaro coming to Tobin Center in early 2022 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 6, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation