Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 18, 2022 Arts » Things to Do

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio's Artpace debuts its Spring 2022 International Artist-In-Residence exhibitions 

The exhibitions by resident artists Ariel René Jackson, Glendalys Medina and Claudia Martínez Garay will be on view through May 8.

By
click to enlarge Installation view of Glendalys Medina's Artpace exhibition "Fundamental Dualities," 2022. - BETH DEVILLIER
  • Beth Devillier
  • Installation view of Glendalys Medina's Artpace exhibition "Fundamental Dualities," 2022.
The three artists selected for the Spring 2022 cycle of Artpace's International Artist-In-Residence program — Ariel René Jackson, Glendalys Medina and Claudia Martínez Garay — explore unearthed narratives of Indigeneity and their personal lineages.

Curated by Marcela Guerrero, Jennifer Rubio Associate Curator at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, the three International Artists-in-Residence exhibitions opened on Thursday, March 17 and will be on view through May 8.



The work on display was completed during these artists' time in residence at Artpace from January 24-March 21. Artpace hosts three International Artist-In-Residence cycles each year, inviting one Texas artist, one national artist, and one international artist to make new work with the organization's financial, spatial, and creative support.

click to enlarge Installation view of Ariel René Jackson's Artpace exhibition, "Remember This House: A global story," 2022. - BETH DEVILLIER
  • Beth Devillier
  • Installation view of Ariel René Jackson's Artpace exhibition, "Remember This House: A global story," 2022.
"I am grateful that my name will be part of Artpace's prestigious program along with Ariel René Jackson, Glendalys Medina, and Claudia Martínez Garay — three of the most audacious and exciting artists working today," Guerrero said in a press release.

"Visitors to the exhibitions will encounter works that challenge assumptions of Indigeneity. All three artists mine global history as well as their own personal memories as a way of unearthing narratives that do not often make it to the official annals of history."

Ariel René Jackson (Austin, Texas) explores landscape, representation, colorism, nationality and inheritance in their work. Jackson's exhibition "Remember This House: A global story" investigates feelings of anger and joy through two altar structures and a video projection of the artist performing music.

Glendalys Medina (New York City, New York) examines mythic narratives through Taíno pictographs in their exhibition "Fundamental Dualities." "This is the history of the indigenous people of Puerto Rico…I’m just trying to inform people of a history that’s been eradicated. I’m also learning as I go along," Medina said in a statement.

click to enlarge Installation view of Claudia Martínez Garay's Artpace exhibition "Ayataki," 2022. - BETH DEVILLIER
  • Beth Devillier
  • Installation view of Claudia Martínez Garay's Artpace exhibition "Ayataki," 2022.
Multimedia artist Claudia Martínez Garay (Lima, Perú / Amsterdam, Netherlands) looks at colonialist narratives surrounding Andean cultures in her exhibition "Ayataki." In the exhibition she utilizes the medium of sound extensively, a somewhat new aspect of her practice. "I wanted to use the time here at the residency to experiment with sound and its emotional affecting possibilities," Martínez Garay said in a statement.

Free, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Artpace, 445 N. Main Ave., (210) 212-4900, artpace.org.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Things to Do »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Things to Do

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio's St. Patrick's Day festivities will take over the River Walk and beyond this weekend Read More

  2. Comedian Katt Williams brings his World War III tour to San Antonio's Freeman Coliseum Saturday Read More

  3. San Antonio ranked one of the 5 best cities to celebrate St. Patrick's Day Read More

  4. Manila Luzon is the latest Drag Race alum to perform at San Antonio's Bonham Exchange Read More

  5. Look for a shootout as the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans try to extend their seasons Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
College Guide
Flavor
Holiday Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation