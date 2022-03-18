San Antonio's Artpace debuts its Spring 2022 International Artist-In-Residence exhibitions 

click to enlarge Beth Devillier

Installation view of Glendalys Medina's Artpace exhibition "Fundamental Dualities," 2022.

Installation view of Ariel René Jackson's Artpace exhibition, "Remember This House: A global story," 2022.

Installation view of Claudia Martínez Garay's Artpace exhibition "Ayataki," 2022.

The three artists selected for the Spring 2022 cycle of Artpace's International Artist-In-Residence program — Ariel René Jackson, Glendalys Medina and Claudia Martínez Garay — explore unearthed narratives of Indigeneity and their personal lineages.Curated by Marcela Guerrero, Jennifer Rubio Associate Curator at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, the three International Artists-in-Residence exhibitions opened on Thursday, March 17 and will be on view through May 8.The work on display was completed during these artists' time in residence at Artpace from January 24-March 21. Artpace hosts three International Artist-In-Residence cycles each year, inviting one Texas artist, one national artist, and one international artist to make new work with the organization's financial, spatial, and creative support."I am grateful that my name will be part of Artpace's prestigious program along with Ariel René Jackson, Glendalys Medina, and Claudia Martínez Garay — three of the most audacious and exciting artists working today," Guerrero said in a press release."Visitors to the exhibitions will encounter works that challenge assumptions of Indigeneity. All three artists mine global history as well as their own personal memories as a way of unearthing narratives that do not often make it to the official annals of history."Ariel René Jackson (Austin, Texas) explores landscape, representation, colorism, nationality and inheritance in their work. Jackson's exhibition "Remember This House: A global story" investigates feelings of anger and joy through two altar structures and a video projection of the artist performing music.Glendalys Medina (New York City, New York) examines mythic narratives through Taíno pictographs in their exhibition "Fundamental Dualities." "This is the history of the indigenous people of Puerto Rico…I’m just trying to inform people of a history that’s been eradicated. I’m also learning as I go along," Medina said in a statement.Multimedia artist Claudia Martínez Garay (Lima, Perú / Amsterdam, Netherlands) looks at colonialist narratives surrounding Andean cultures in her exhibition "Ayataki." In the exhibition she utilizes the medium of sound extensively, a somewhat new aspect of her practice. "I wanted to use the time here at the residency to experiment with sound and its emotional affecting possibilities," Martínez Garay said in a statement.