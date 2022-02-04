Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 04, 2022 Arts » Things to Do

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio's Artpace re-opens its doors to the public with two new exhibitions on Monday, Feb. 7 

By
click to enlarge Installation view of Mystic Toolkit, on view at Artpace San Antonio - BETH DEVILLIER, COURTESY OF ARTPACE
  • Beth Devillier, Courtesy of Artpace
  • Installation view of Mystic Toolkit, on view at Artpace San Antonio
Artpace plans to reopen its doors to the public beginning Monday, February 7, following a brief closure in January due to the city’s level of COVID-19 cases.

Currently on-view at Artpace are two exhibitions, titled "Mystic Toolkit" and "Snow Shadows."




"Mystic Toolkit," on-view until April 24, 2022, is curated by writer and Artpace Curatorial Residence alumna Anaïs Castro, and combines the artwork of seven artists working across a variety of mediums. Participating artists include Alicia Adamerovich, Vanessa Brown, Jennifer Ling Datchuk, Erika DeFreitas, Julian Yi-Zhong Hou, Rachael Starbuck, and Shanie Tomassini.

“'Mystic Toolkit' is a quiet invitation to celebrate daily rituals of coping, healing, and grieving that have become indispensable in recent times,” Artpace said in a press release.



"Snow Shadows," featuring the work of artist Sabra Booth, is on-view in Artpace’s Main Space gallery windows along North Main Avenue until May 8, 2022. Booth, a San Antonio artist, is a recipient of the City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture 2022 Individual Artist Grant.

“Booth’s studio practice offers interpretative observations of nature while addressing complex ecological issues,” Artpace said in a press release.

Free, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Artpace, 445 N Main Ave, (210) 212-4900, artpace.org.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Things to Do »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Things to Do

Most Popular

  1. The San Antonio Spurs' Friday rematch against Houston offers a chance to fine tune the team Read More

  2. Blue Star Contemporary debuts spring exhibitions 'Threads Bare' and 'Black Art Library' this week Read More

  3. Scream franchise alum Jamie Kennedy brings his stand-up show to San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club Read More

  4. Slab Cinema marks Black History Month with Beautifully Black film series Read More

  5. San Antonio quartet Agarita showcases glass-blower Gini Garcia in latest free concert Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 26, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation