San Antonio's Artpace re-opens its doors to the public with two new exhibitions on Monday, Feb. 7 

click to enlarge Beth Devillier, Courtesy of Artpace

Installation view of Mystic Toolkit, on view at Artpace San Antonio

Artpace plans to reopen its doors to the public beginning Monday, February 7, following a brief closure in January due to the city’s level of COVID-19 cases.Currently on-view at Artpace are two exhibitions, titled "Mystic Toolkit" and "Snow Shadows.""Mystic Toolkit," on-view until April 24, 2022, is curated by writer and Artpace Curatorial Residence alumna Anaïs Castro, and combines the artwork of seven artists working across a variety of mediums. Participating artists include Alicia Adamerovich, Vanessa Brown, Jennifer Ling Datchuk, Erika DeFreitas, Julian Yi-Zhong Hou, Rachael Starbuck, and Shanie Tomassini.“'Mystic Toolkit' is a quiet invitation to celebrate daily rituals of coping, healing, and grieving that have become indispensable in recent times,” Artpace said in a press release."Snow Shadows," featuring the work of artist Sabra Booth, is on-view in Artpace’s Main Space gallery windows along North Main Avenue until May 8, 2022. Booth, a San Antonio artist, is a recipient of the City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture 2022 Individual Artist Grant.“Booth’s studio practice offers interpretative observations of nature while addressing complex ecological issues,” Artpace said in a press release.