San Antonio's Backyard on Broadway launches Bluebonnet Song singer-songwriter series 

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Backyard on Broadway

San Antonio's Backyard on Broadway has launched a weekly songwriter’s series.

Midtown spot Backyard on Broadway is opening its outdoor stage to local singer-songwriters with the launch of its Bluebonnet Song series, which will take place every Sunday.The event will give local artists a chance to try out material in front of an audience, but don’t call it an open-mic night. Unlike that more casual setup, the Bluebonnet Song series will require performers to sign up in advance , allowing the venue to orchestrate a smoother show.Each showcase, which will run 2-5 p.m., will be hosted by a local musician from a list of folks who have cut their teeth on the Backyard stage, including JD Duarte, Laura Marie and Katy McKenzie , according to the venue.Located at 2411 Broadway St., Backyard on Broadway offers pub grub, cocktails, outdoor seating, patio heaters and a playground. It's open Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Kids are welcome until 9 p.m. nightly.