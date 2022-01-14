Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 14, 2022

San Antonio's Backyard on Broadway launches Bluebonnet Song singer-songwriter series 

  • San Antonio's Backyard on Broadway has launched a weekly songwriter’s series.
Midtown spot Backyard on Broadway is opening its outdoor stage to local singer-songwriters with the launch of its Bluebonnet Song series, which will take place every Sunday.

The event will give local artists a chance to try out material in front of an audience, but don’t call it an open-mic night. Unlike that more casual setup, the Bluebonnet Song series will require performers to sign up in advance, allowing the venue to orchestrate a smoother show.



Each showcase, which will run 2-5 p.m., will be hosted by a local musician from a list of folks who have cut their teeth on the Backyard stage, including JD Duarte, Laura Marie and Katy McKenzie, according to the venue.

Located at 2411 Broadway St., Backyard on Broadway offers pub grub, cocktails, outdoor seating, patio heaters and a playground. It's open Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Kids are welcome until 9 p.m. nightly.

