Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 23, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio's Bar Ludivine, Amor Eterno, Tony's Siesta holding Christmas night bar crawl 

By
click image San Antonio's Amor Eterno will join Bar Ludivine and Tony's Siesta for a Christmas night bar crawl. - INSTAGRAM / AMORETERNO_SA
  • Instagram / amoreterno_sa
  • San Antonio's Amor Eterno will join Bar Ludivine and Tony's Siesta for a Christmas night bar crawl.
San Antonians looking to snag craft libations after entertaining family now have an excuse.

Near-downtown drinking establishments Bar Ludivine, Amor Eterno and Tony’s Siesta have organized a Christmas night bar crawl with a limo bus shuttle. Festivities will begin at Bar Ludivine at 8 p.m. and at 9 p.m. at both Amor Eterno and Tony’s Siesta with the shuttle carrying revelers between the spots.



The shuttle will make its rounds every half hour for the duration of the evening, and the bars will also hold a “cowboi Claus costume contest.”

New spot Bar Ludivine is located at 1014 S. Presa St., minutes away from Southtown drinkery Amor Eterno, at 540 S. Presa St. Newish Tony’s Siesta is just a bit farther north at 206 Brooklyn Ave.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Two San Antonio spots land on Yelp's ranking of Texas' 10 best places for tamales Read More

  2. Massive $4 million Nicha Comida Mexicana location planned for San Antonio’s South Side Read More

  3. Spanish chain specializing in cured meats to open its second U.S. location in San Antonio Read More

  4. San Antonio’s Weathered Souls lands an ale on Hop Culture’s Best Beers of 2021 list Read More

  5. Texas Monthly’s Taco Trail listing updated to include 5 new San Antonio spots Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 15, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation