San Antonio’s Barbacoa and Big Red Festival to return this fall after a two-year hiatus 

click to enlarge Instagram / barbacoabigredfestival

San Antonio's Barbacoa and Big Red Festival is scheduled for an October return.

Folks who have been waiting to indulge in the fest celebrating San Antonio's most puro of food pairings will only need to hang on for a few more months. The Alamo City's two-day Barbacoa and Big Red Festival will make its return October 8-9.Festival organizers took to social media Sunday to share the dates for the 2022 event, the first since 2020's pandemic lockdown. This year's puro party will be held at the R&J Music Pavilion at 18086 Pleasanton Road.Other pertinent details — such as ticket prices, vendors and entertainment — haven't yet been finalized. However, organizers said they'll announce how to get tickets “soon.”Both the 2020 and 2021 iterations of the fest were postponed, then ultimately called off, due to COVID-19 concerns.