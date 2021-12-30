Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 30, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio’s Bexar Kolache Co. to open second storefront next month 

By
click image San Antonio-based Bexar Kolache Company will open a secind brick-and-mortar location in January of 2022. - INSTAGRAM / BEXARKOLACHES
  • Instagram / bexarkolaches
  • San Antonio-based Bexar Kolache Company will open a secind brick-and-mortar location in January of 2022.
Midtown San Antonio is about to gain a new spot for baked goods, thanks to the expansion of Bexar Kolache Co., the San Antonio Business Journal reports.

Bexar Kolache Co. founder Emily Stone will open her second shop in mid-January, adding to her San Antonio-style kolache mini-empire. The 1,488-square-foot shopfront at 819 Fredericksburg Road will offer dine-in space where pastry fiends can sample her take on the Czech and Slovak finger food, which pairs flaky pastry with sweet or savory fillings.



Though Stone doesn't claim Central European ancestry, she told the SABJ that her pastries “pay tribute to the deep roots of both Mexican and Czech South Texas immigrants and their descendants.”

Putting a puro twist on the European baked item, Bexar Kolache's flavors include prickly pear cactus, mango and chamoy as well as Mexican chocolate. Stone also partners with local businesses including Kiolbassa Smoked Meats and 2M Smokehouse for meat fillings, which are popular in American Czech variations on the stuffed rolls.  

The new shop should be open next month, but folks who can’t wait to get a taste of Stone’s take on the classic handheld snack can do so from 7-11 a.m. at her original location at 205 E. Hildebrand Ave.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Massive indoor-outdoor beer garden Camp 1604 now open in Northwest San Antonio Read More

  2. New dance hall taking over San Antonio’s shuttered Cooter Browns eyes early 2022 opening Read More

  3. San Antonio’s Smack’s Chicken Shack will hold family-friendly first anniversary party on Jan. 1 Read More

  4. San Antonio Jewish diner The Hayden will appear on Cooking Channel’s Food Paradise Read More

  5. Austin nightlife concept The Lucky Duck to open in downtown San Antonio next spring Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 15, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation