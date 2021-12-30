San Antonio’s Bexar Kolache Co. to open second storefront next month 

click image
-
Instagram / bexarkolaches
-
San Antonio-based Bexar Kolache Company will open a secind brick-and-mortar location in January of 2022.
Midtown San Antonio is about to gain a new spot for baked goods, thanks to the expansion of Bexar Kolache Co., the San Antonio Business Journal reports
.
Bexar Kolache Co. founder Emily Stone will open her second shop in mid-January, adding to her San Antonio-style kolache mini-empire. The 1,488-square-foot shopfront at 819 Fredericksburg Road will offer dine-in space where pastry fiends can sample her take on the Czech and Slovak finger food, which pairs flaky pastry with sweet or savory fillings.
Though Stone doesn't claim Central European ancestry, she told the SABJ
that her pastries “pay tribute to the deep roots of both Mexican and Czech South Texas immigrants and their descendants.”
Putting a puro
twist on the European baked item, Bexar Kolache's flavors include prickly pear cactus, mango and chamoy as well as Mexican chocolate. Stone also partners with local businesses including Kiolbassa Smoked Meats and 2M Smokehouse for meat fillings, which are popular in American Czech variations on the stuffed rolls.
The new shop should be open next month, but folks who can’t wait to get a taste of Stone’s take on the classic handheld snack can do so from 7-11 a.m. at her original location at 205 E. Hildebrand Ave.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.