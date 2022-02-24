San Antonio's Bliss restaurant unveils 10-year-anniversary swag from artist Ray Scarborough 

click to enlarge Courtesy Bliss

Legendary San Antonio artist Ray “Tattooedboy” Scarborough created anniversary merch for Bliss.



Bliss' Fiesta medal, designed by Will Templin of Alamo Medals.

Renowned Alamo City eatery Bliss is celebrating a decade in business by tapping well-known local artist Ray “Tattooedboy” Scarborough for special commemorative merchandise.The upscale New American restaurant is offering a $20 T-shirt featuring Scarborough's image of a bursting bottle of bubbles and the phrase, “10 Years of Bliss” in gold shimmer text. An illustration of the Bliss façade graces the back, complete with the eatery’s longtime feline mascot Mamitas.Scarborough also created a bandana design featuring a collage of Bliss-related iconography, including the building’s façade, kitty talisman Mamitas, the eatery’s brimming charcuterie boards and the Tower of the Americas. The bandana runs $10.Both pieces can be purchased at the restaurant, along with a 10th anniversary Fiesta medal designed by Will Templin of Alamo Medals. Folks looking to save a few bucks can purchase all three for $35.Bliss, located at 926 S. Presa St., is helmed by California native chef Mark Bliss who also opened SA's first Silo outpost on Austin Highway.