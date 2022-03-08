San Antonio's brunch-focused Box Street All Day will begin serving dinner one day a week 

click image
Box Street All Day is located at 623 Hemisfair Blvd., Suite 108.
Newish Hemisfair spot Box Street All Day will start living up to its name and offer dinner service one day a week.
The extension will go into effect March 11, when the brunch-focused eatery will extend its Friday hours until 9 p.m.
The brick and mortar space from popular food truck Box Street Social began serving brunch in December 2021
. Up this point, its hours have been Thursday through Sunday 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Box Street, 623 Hemisfair Blvd., Suite 108, is accepting reservations for evening dining on Open Table
, though its dinner menu isn't yet available. In addition to brunch favorites, its daytime offerings include an espresso bar, craft cocktails, bubbles and local beer, as well as a “bottle shop attached for fun on the run.”
Box Street All Day is one of several local food and beverage-focused businesses expanding with locations in the complex, including The Jerk Shack
, Bombay Bicycle Club
and Künstler Brewing
.
