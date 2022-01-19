Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 19, 2022

San Antonio's Centro de Artes Gallery set to reopen for the first time since 2020 

Later this month, the city of San Antonio's Centro de Artes Gallery will welcome guests again for the first time since the pandemic closed its doors in early 2020.

The gallery in Historic Market Square will reopen Wednesday, Jan. 26 with an exhibition focused on the New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) Immigrant Artist Mentoring Program Exhibition — Round 2.



That program pairs foreign-born or first-generation artists with experienced creators, who provide guidance and encouragement to their mentees. Local arts organizations Blue Star Contemporary, San Antonio Museum of Art and SAY Sí partnered with NYFA to implement the program in San Antonio.

The multidisciplinary group show follows the first round of the NYFA Immigrant Artist Mentoring Program Exhibition, presented at Centro de Artes in 2019.

Curated by Richard “Ricky” Armendariz, Kim Bishop, Luis Valderas and Guillermina Zabala, the exhibition will showcase 34 San Antonio-based artists representing 12 countries.

Featured artists include Fernando Andrade, Jose Balli, Hayfer Brea, Francisco Cortes, Juan de Dios Mora, Anna De Luna, Juan C. Escobedo, Anel Flores, Juan Flores, Sergio Flores, Brandy González, Beatriz Guzman Velasquez, Ernesto Ibañez, Julya Jara, Sergio Mata, Barbara Miñarro, Yoko Misu, Merle Mory, Anastassia Rabajille, Andrea V Rivas, Caroline Royall, Jesse Ruiz, Gloria Sánchez Hart, Sabine Senft, Hiromi Stringer, Jorge Villarreal, Anne Wallace, Naomi Wanjiku, Anahita Younesi and Claudia Zapata, as well as the exhibition's four guest curators.

“We are delighted to reopen the gallery doors to the community with such a powerful, impactful and important exhibit,” Department of Arts & Culture Interim Executive Director Krystal Jones said in a statement. “This exhibition reflects on the multilayered immigrant and first-generation experience shared by so many in our community. Centro de Artes provides a place for these stories to be told, stories that have historically been underrepresented in gallery spaces.”

The exhibition will be on view through July 3.

Free, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, noon-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Centro de Artes, 101 S. Santa Rosa St., getcreativesanantonio.com/Galleries/Centro-de-Artes.

