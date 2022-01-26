Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 26, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

San Antonio's C.H. Guenther, maker of Pioneer baking mixes, strikes deal to expand into Canada 

click image C.H. Guenther & Son manufactures baking mixes and other food products. - FACEBOOK / C.H. GUENTHER & SON
  • C.H. Guenther & Son manufactures baking mixes and other food products.
Looks like bakeries in the Midwest and Canada are about to get a taste of the Alamo City.

San Antonio-based C.H. Guenther & Son — maker of Pioneer baking mixes and a slew of other food products — has acquired St. Paul, Minnesota-based Baldinger and Sons bakeries for an undisclosed sum, the San Antonio Business Journal reports.



The 134-year-old Baldinger and Sons makes hamburger buns, rolls, bagels and other items for quick-service restaurants, which Guenther & Son CEO John Buckles said makes it a valuable addition. The acquired business' specialty bakeries have more than 200 employees in Canada and the midwestern U.S., SABJ reports.

"I am confident the addition of Baldinger [and] Sons’ talented team will strengthen [Guenther & Son's] leadership position in our markets and enhance our product offering for our customers," Buckles told the publication.

Family-owned for four generations, the Minnesota company's leadership team will continue to run the business after the deal closes. According to SABJ, Guenther & Son will expand its manufacturing into Baldinger's newly renovated plant in Minnesota and also into its Canadian facilities.

Guenther & Son was founded in Texas in 1851.

