Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 30, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio’s Chicken N Pickle opens ski-themed holiday pop-up with seasonal food and cocktails 

By
click image San Antonio’s Chicken N Pickle’s holiday pop-up Snowbound now open. - INSTAGRAM / S.A.FOODIE
  • Instagram / s.a.foodie
  • San Antonio’s Chicken N Pickle’s holiday pop-up Snowbound now open.
If you’re one of the lucky Texans who's not triggered by the phrase, “let it snow,” Northwest San Antonio’s Chicken N Pickle has a holiday pop-up that may be just your thing.

Snowbound — the pickleball venue’s seasonal pop-up bar — is now open, offering twinkling lights, a gondola photo booth, ski lodge decorations, fire pits and seasonal food and cocktails to usher in the holiday season.



The rooftop space allows parties of up to 10 to mingle in a ski lodge-esque space for two hours per reservation. Yes, reservations are required.

And before you go scheduling a family event, there’s more fine print: guests must be of legal age to imbibe, and the venue is unable to change the date and time of reservations once they're made.

This means Chicken N Pickle won't offer refunds for cancellations, so we suggest not inviting your flaky friends to this particular pop-up.

Tables at Snowbound will run $5 per person for reservations Sunday through Wednesday, and $10 per person Thursday through Saturday. Reservations are being accepted now through Tuesday, Dec. 14.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Flavor »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Downtown San Antonio’s Alamo Plaza to gain arcade bar Be Kind & Rewind in the spring Read More

  2. San Antonio chef and TV personality Mary Lou Davis to hold pop up at Hanzo Nov. 30 Read More

  3. News and lifestyle site names San Antonio’s Up Scale one of five best restaurants to open this fall Read More

  4. New soup shop Pho Viet S.A. now open in San Antonio’s Alamo Ranch neighborhood Read More

  5. Hidden Valley puts the 'ew' in Yuletide with ranch dressing-flavored eggnog mix Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 17, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation