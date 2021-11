San Antonio’s Chicken N Pickle opens ski-themed holiday pop-up with seasonal food and cocktails 

click image Instagram / s.a.foodie

San Antonio’s Chicken N Pickle’s holiday pop-up Snowbound now open.

If you’re one of the lucky Texans who's not triggered by the phrase, “let it snow,” Northwest San Antonio’s Chicken N Pickle has a holiday pop-up that may be just your thing.Snowbound — the pickleball venue’s seasonal pop-up bar — is now open, offering twinkling lights, a gondola photo booth, ski lodge decorations, fire pits and seasonal food and cocktails to usher in the holiday season.The rooftop space allows parties of up to 10 to mingle in a ski lodge-esque space for two hours per reservation. Yes, reservations are required.And before you go scheduling a family event, there’s more fine print : guests must be of legal age to imbibe, and the venue is unable to change the date and time of reservations once they're made.This means Chicken N Pickle won't offer refunds for cancellations, so we suggest not inviting your flaky friends to this particular pop-up.Tables at Snowbound will run $5 per person for reservations Sunday through Wednesday, and $10 per person Thursday through Saturday. Reservations are being accepted now through Tuesday, Dec. 14.