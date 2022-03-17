San Antonio's Chicken N Pickle partners with Yelp on free, reservation-only brunch event 

click to enlarge
-
Photo Courtesy Chicken N Pickle
-
Yelp's “Brunch in the Heart of Texas" will take place at Chicken N Pickle.
There may be no such thing as a free lunch, but San Antonio eatery-entertainment complex Chicken N Pickle is promising to serve free brunch.
Dubbed “Brunch in the Heart of Texas,” the Yelp-cohosted soiree on Saturday, March 26 aims to showcase the city’s finest midday eats. Among other complimentary comestibles, entry includes free breakfast tacos, mimosas, bloody marys and a croissant-waffle hybrid known as the croffle. Slightly less brunchy offerings such as a street-corn station and whiskey-caramel popcorn will also be available, as will live music and games.
There's just one catch: folks have to RSVP to attend.
click to enlarge
-
Photo Courtesy Yelp
-
The croffle is a croissant-waffle hybrid.
The event will take place in two separate sessions: 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. To get an invite, folks have to RSVP on a dedicated Yelp page
.
From there, the review site will send confirmation emails to those chosen to attend, and it's probably a good idea to read the rules of the promotion since it's limited to those 21 and up and also includes particulars about how people identify themselves online.
Yelp will begin sending the first wave of confirmations this Friday, March 18.
