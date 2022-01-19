Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 19, 2022

San Antonio's Colibri Coffee holding weekday caffeinated pop-ups at iconic La Tuna icehouse 

click image San Antonio's La Tuna Icehouse is a Southtown institution. - FACEBOOK / LA TUNA ICEHOUSE
  • San Antonio's La Tuna Icehouse is a Southtown institution.
Java startup Colibri Mountain Coffee this week began a weekday residence at Southtown's storied La Tuna icehouse, serving up Colombian coffee and award-winning cold brew.

San Antonio-based Colibri was founded in 2021 by Cartagena, Colombia-born Maria Mejia. The outfit roasts beans from her native country to order, using state-of-the-art equipment it operates locally.



Just two months after debuting its ready-to-drink cold brew coffee, Colibri placed third at the 2021 U.S. Cold Brew Championships.

The pop-up will take place weekdays 6-10 a.m. at La Tuna, located at 100 Probandt St.

