San Antonio's Costa Pacifica to celebrate this weekend with spiked carajillo, $1 mimosas 

San Antonio-based Costa Pacifica is set to celebrate a decade of slinging seafood this weekend.
Cantarito and ceviche haven Costa Pacifica is set to celebrate a decade of slinging seafood this weekend with boozy specials that may have partygoers swaying — er, toasting — to their success.
Known for its signature ceviches, savory empanadas and flavorful tipples, the Stone Oak-area eatery will serve up a special 7 Mares soup — essentially a seafood caldo — and Bailey's-spiked Carajillo in celebration of the milestone. Both the soup and Carajillo will be available through the end of the month.
Additionally, the restaurant will offer $1 mimosas from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Co-owners and cousins Moris Saide and Tommy Vidal opened Costa Pacifica in 2011, hoping to recreate what they loved about the Pacific Coast, where they grew up.
“When Tommy and I got older and moved to San Antonio, we found that we missed the remote vistas of Mexico and craved the vibrant flavors of that faraway place," Saide said in a release. "We wanted our restaurant to bring memories of seaside villages, such as Puerto Vallarta or Mazatlan, to life.”
Saide and Vidal will lead restaurant-wide toasts on Friday and Saturday at 9 p.m. and Sunday at 4:30 p.m. The Stone Oak eatery will also host live music throughout the weekend.
Costa Pacifica is located at 434 N. Loop 1604 West.
