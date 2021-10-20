Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 20, 2021 News » San Antonio News

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio's CPS Energy drops 3 supplier lawsuits as it seeks to charge customers for winter storm 

By
CPS Energy CEO Paula Gold Williams speaks during an event. - CPS ENERGY
  • CPS Energy
  • CPS Energy CEO Paula Gold Williams speaks during an event.
CPS Energy, which plans to pass on nearly half the cost of February's catastrophic freeze to customers, has dropped three lawsuits accusing its natural gas suppliers of price gouging during the disaster, KSAT reports.

Citing court records, the TV station reports that while the majority of CPS's suits against natural gas firms and other energy suppliers remains on the docket, the utility has dismissed at least three.



CPS officials declined to tell KSAT whether those dismissals came after the companies it sued agreed to settlements.

News of the abandoned legal proceedings comes after the municipally owned power company revealed plans to pass on $450 million of its $1.035 billion tab from the winter storm to ratepayers. Customers would be charged roughly $1.50 monthly for 25 years under that proposal.

CPS wants to recoup the remaining $585 million through legal actions it's pursuing against suppliers who jacked up rates during February's disaster, which left millions across the state without power.

The customer charge would come as part of a rate hike CPS is expected to seek from city council later this year. The request comes as the utility faces calls for increased transparency amid high-profile executive departures, including the recent resignation of its second in command.

A recent Bexar Facts poll shows that CPS's approval rating among county voters stands at just 44%, a 25-point decline since the fourth quarter of 2020.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More San Antonio News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in San Antonio News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio officer suspended over report that he dragged a handcuffed man down the street Read More

  2. CPS Energy wants San Antonio customers to pay $450 million in costs for February's winter freeze Read More

  3. Civil rights groups sue Texas over its new political maps, saying they dilute power of Latinx voters Read More

  4. Longtime U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett will run in the Austin area's new congressional district Read More

  5. Renderings show details of forthcoming park near San Antonio's Hays Street Bridge Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 6, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation