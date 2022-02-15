Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 15, 2022

San Antonio’s Culinary Institute of America brings back student-run pop-up bakery and café 

click to enlarge A blueberry scone and cup of coffee. - PHOTO COURTESY CULINARY INSTITUTE OF AMERICA
  • Photo Courtesy Culinary Institute of America
  • A blueberry scone and cup of coffee.
Future culinary superstars from San Antonio’s Culinary Institute of America are now offering baked goods and brunch-worthy bites at the revival of its popular Bakery Café, hosted at Savor, CIA's Modern American restaurant at the Pearl.

Under the direction of Certified Master Baker Alain Dubernard and Chef Brian Krellenstein, students in the college’s Baking and Pastry Arts major are showcasing their skills in a real-world retail bakery and restaurant for breakfast and lunch.



From Feb. 15 to April 12, students will prepare and serve dishes such as brioche French toast, croissant egg sandwiches and grilled vegetable panini to guests of the eatery, located at 200 East Grayson Street, Suite #117.

Savor will serve breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

