San Antonio's Dog Haus Biergarten kicks off 2022 Chef Collaboration Series, benefitting No Kid Hungry 

Dog Haus offers hormone-free wieners and burgers served in a biergarten-style pub.
Wiener chain Dog Haus, which operates in San Antonio store, is kicking off its fifth annual Chef Collaboration Series with the launch of the Impossible Nug Life Sando, a plant-based handheld that raises money to fight hunger.
The California-based hot dog, sausage and burger concept periodically teams up with celebrity chefs and cocktail pros to craft limited-time items showcasing their individual style. This go-round, the sandwich features plant-based nuggets, smashed avocado, ginger-lime slaw and plant-based chipotle crema on a grilled, plant-based brioche bun.
For every Impossible Nug Life Sando sold between now and March 31, Dog Haus will donate $1 to its national charity partner, No Kid Hungry, whose mission is to end childhood hunger in America.
“Dog Haus is proud to feature Impossible products as part of our fifth consecutive Chef Collaboration Series,” Dog Haus Partner Hagop Giragossian said in a release. “We’ve featured Impossible products on our menu for several years now, so it makes perfect sense that our next move is to work with Impossible Foods’ Chef J. Michael to debut a new, one-of-a-kind plant-based protein creation as we continue raising funds for No Kid Hungry.”
The chain's eats and drinks center around fresh, hormone-free wieners and burgers served in a biergarten-style pub that offers 24 beers on tap and an array of signature cocktails.
San Antonio’s first Dog Haus location opened at 20907 Stone Oak Parkway in March of 2021
. A second location, at 11710 Quincy Lee Dr., near Helotes, is gearing up to open this spring. That location is accommodating takeout and delivery orders ahead of its grand opening.
