San Antonio’s Esquire Tavern to celebrate Repeal Day this weekend with burlesque, booze and live jazz 

The Esquire Tavern will celebrate its 88th birthday Sunday, Dec. 5.

We don't know about you, but when we turn 88, we're going to follow The Esquire Tavern’s lead and celebrate with half-naked ladies, jazz and booze.That’s right, the River Walk staple will celebrate nearly a century in business Sunday with live music by the Dirty River Jazz Band and a performance by Stars and Garters Burlesque.The storied Tavern’s birthday falls on the anniversary of Prohibition's repeal, Dec. 5. Back in 1933, patrons bellied up to the 109-foot-long bar minutes after the law banning the production and sale of alcoholic drinks was lifted.The party will take place Sunday, Dec. 5 from 6-9 p.m. The bar will offer “throwback cocktail specials” to celebrate its birthday.