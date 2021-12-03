Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 03, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio’s Esquire Tavern to celebrate Repeal Day this weekend with burlesque, booze and live jazz 

By
click image The Esquire Tavern will celebrate its 88th birthday Sunday, Dec. 5. - INSTAGRAM / ESQUIRETAVERNSA
  • Instagram / esquiretavernsa
  • The Esquire Tavern will celebrate its 88th birthday Sunday, Dec. 5.
We don't know about you, but when we turn 88, we're going to follow The Esquire Tavern’s lead and celebrate with half-naked ladies, jazz and booze.

That’s right, the River Walk staple will celebrate nearly a century in business Sunday with live music by the Dirty River Jazz Band and a performance by Stars and Garters Burlesque.



The storied Tavern’s birthday falls on the anniversary of Prohibition's repeal, Dec. 5. Back in 1933, patrons bellied up to the 109-foot-long bar minutes after the law banning the production and sale of alcoholic drinks was lifted.

The party will take place Sunday, Dec. 5 from 6-9 p.m. The bar will offer “throwback cocktail specials” to celebrate its birthday.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags:

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Flavor »

Trending

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Babe’s Old Fashioned Food has opened a sixth location, this one in Northeast San Antonio Read More

  2. Keto-friendly San Antonio bakery Shake and Bake now serving low-carb, sugar-free pizzas and treats Read More

  3. San Antonio Italian staple Guillermo opens new Pearl-area location Read More

  4. The chef-owner of Jerk Shack and Mi Roti balances growing her business and her family Read More

  5. Naco Mexican Eatery owners announce opening date for new brick and mortar spot Naco 210 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 1, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation