San Antonio's essential women-owned restaurants and bars 

Women chefs, restaurateurs and innovators are at the forefront of San Antonio's thriving food scene. From bakeries to burger joints, wineries to food trucks, it's safe to say they're winning at the culinary game.
Need proof? Just check out these 43 remarkable spots to eat and drink — all helmed by fearless women.
Bistr09
6106 Broadway St, (210) 245-8156, bistr09.com
Chef Lisa Astorga-Watel shares kitchen duties with husband and lauded chef Damien Watel at this refreshing eatery in Alamo Heights. She also led Southtown favorite Bite before closing the restaurant in 2020.
Photo via Instagram / natalia_sun_photography_
Bright Coffee 1705 Blanco Road, (956) 592-4517, instagram.com/brightcoffeesa
Bright Coffee is a new concept from SA residents Hana Buck and Rolando Alamaraz. The couple met through the local swing dance scene, and their mutual passion for dance and coffee gave them the idea to open Bright Coffee — which operates as a coffee shop during the day and hosts dance classes at night.
Photo by Nina Rangel
Boozy Ball Cookies Online Only, [email protected]boozyballcookies.com
BoozyBallCookies.com is your one-stop online shop for "cookies that bite back". From Salted Carmel Whiskey to Toasted Coconut Rum, customers are sure to find something to please their taste palette. The cookies are baked by Kerry and David Christensen, who ship out orders made online during the week every Monday.
Photo via Instagram / boozyballcookies
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue 1302 Austin Highway, (210) 474-6699, hawaiianbarbecue.com
Fans of Spam musubi and burgers with a ramen "bun" will soon have a new L&L Hawaiian Barbecue outpost. The Honolulu-based chain announced the opening of a new location in New Braunfels. Although details about when the new spot remains murky, those looking for a bite from the islands should check out the woman-owned and operated chains San Antonio location, which opened in May 2014.
Photo via Instagram / llhawaiianbbqsa
Bexar Lolache Co. Multiple Locations, (210) 320-0014, bexarkolaches.com
Bexar Kolache Co. founder Emily Stone will open her second shop sometime this spring, adding to her San Antonio-style kolache mini-empire. The 1,488-square-foot shopfront at 819 Fredericksburg Road will offer dine-in space where pastry fiends can sample her take on the Czech and Slovak finger food, which pairs flaky pastry with sweet or savory fillings.
Photo via Instagram / bexarkolaches
The Good Kind
1127 S. St. Mary's St., (210) 801-5892, eatgoodkind.com
An extension of TimTheGirl Catering, The Good Kind is the brick-and-mortar project of Tim McDiarmid, a well-respected James Beard fellow. She also oversees events at the Ivy Hall. Yep, Tim the Girl is a busy girl.
Photo via Instagram / styleinthekitchem
Bakery Lorraine
Multiple locations, bakerylorraine.com
Anne Ng, along with husband Jeremy Mandrell and business partner Charlie Biedenharn, has kept San Antonio happy with colorful and tasty macarons, beautiful tarts and perfectly laminated croissants through Bakery Lorraine’s growing presence across SA.
Photo via Instagram / bakery_lorraine
Go Vegan San Antonio 14530 Roadrunner Way, (210) 729-5400, govegansatx.com
This vegan comfort food truck makes it a little easier to ditch meat and dairy and chow down on something truly special.
Photo via Instagram / govegansatx
Chocollazo
Multiple locations, chocollazo.com
Chocolatier Mary Collazo has been delighting cocoa lovers with house-made, over-the-top desserts since her food truck days. She has a flagship sweet shop on Broadway and another in Hemisfair. Don’t sleep on her new ice creamery, either — Black + White Modern Creamery is where it’s at for gourmet scoops.
Photo via Instagram / chocollazo
Luna Rosa Puerto Rican Grill y Tapas
2603 SE Military Dr. #106, (210) 314-3111, facebook.com/LunaRosaTx
After a teaching career, Chef Iris Ornelas decided to go into the food business. Consider it a blessing that she did, since the Puerto Rican woman opened up this South Side gem. The Caribbean Nachos are all you need to try to know that Luna Rosa is the real deal.
Photo via Instagram / hungrytravelingmama
Miss Chickpea’s Bakeshop
8065 Callaghan Road, (210) 993-0748, miss-chickpeas-bakeshop.business.site
A new vegan food wave has arrived in San Antonio, and chefs like Tatiana Martinez of Miss Chickpeas Bakeshop are leading the way. She’s all about delicious and beautiful pastries without using animal products.
Photo via Instagram / misschickpeasbakeshop
The Point Park & Eats
24188 Boerne Stage Road, (210) 251-3380, parkatthepoint.com
Led by Denise Aguirre, the food truck park has helped launch several businesses out of their Boerne Stage Road outpost. Aguirre also manages East Side gem Dignowity Meats.
Photo via Instagram / thepointpark
The Bread Box
555 W. Bitters Road #115, (210) 277-8612, thebreadboxsa.com
After years in the local food business, Tina Kent and husband Lucas decided to pursue their own venture — The Bread Box. Since its 2015 opening, the bread-only bakery turned café is all about natural ingredients and Texan flours with the Kents at the helm.
Photo via Instagram / wonderphotosa
Rosario’s
Multiple locations, rosariossa.com
Lisa Wong has shared the gospel of Tex-Mex in Southtown, the Northside and at the airport at all three Rosario’s locations. No matter what you munch on, it’s always a good choice to wash your meal down with a margarita.
Photo via Instagram / rosariossa
Ma Harper's Creole Kitchen
1816 N. New Braunfels Ave, (210) 226-2200, facebook.com/maharperscreolekitchen
Owned by New Orleans native Alice “Ma” Harper, who learned to cook when she needed to help feed her 15 siblings, this Creole kitchen has been serving — and satisfying — local diners for decades. If you need any more reason to respect this badass chef, Harper turned to the food business after retiring from the U.S. Air Force. She was a mechanic for 21 years.
Photo via Instagram / sageofthe_ink93
Los Barrios
4223 Blanco Road, (210) 732-6017, losbarriosrestaurant.com
Since its inception in 1979, Los Barrios has been a female-led endeavor first launched by Viola Barrios. Nowadays, Diana Barrios Trevino has grown the restaurant to include La Hacienda, Viola’s Ventanas and La Hacienda Scenic Loop.
Photo via Instagram / losbarriosrestaurant
Délice Chocolatier and Patisserie
946 N. Loop 1604 West #145, (210) 545-2200, delicechocolatier.com
Susana Mijares bakes up delicious treats from her aptly-named North Side bakery, Délice. Alongside her husband Nacho Aguirre, Mijares’ desserts taste as good as they look.
Photo via Instagram / delice_sanantonio
Williams Confectionery Crafts
12107 Toepperwein Road #5A, Live Oak, (210) 967-5200, williamsconfectionerycraftscafe.com
Live Oak can mean quite a drive for many locals, but it's worth it to dine at Williams Confectionary Crafts. With breakfast, lunch and dessert options that truly taste like your mom or granny made it, owner Joyce Williams keeps the authentic homemade bites coming since its 2006 opening. You'll feel right at home here with these too-delicious servings and of course Williams' care.
Photo via Instagram / salty.steph.says
The Friendly Spot Ice House
943 S. Alamo St., (210) 224-2337, thefriendlyspot.com
Southtown’s Friendly Spot is only as friendly as its leading lady, Jody Newman. She and husband Steve also operate new nightspot Bruno's Dive Bar — in the space that formerly housed a previous Newman venture B&D Ice House — and Hills & Dales Ice House. So yeah, she knows how to manage a solid watering hole.
Photo via Instagram / skylinedronetx
Cake Thieves Bakery
514 El Paso St., instagram.com/cakethievesbakery
Vegan desserts? Yep, it’s a thing — and these treats are brought to you by Lauren O’Connor and Kia Geronimo. The dynamic duo are co-owners of Cake Thieves Bakery, which serves up vegan desserts that are served at coffee shops throughout the city, as well as their newish brick and mortar space at Hackberry Market.
Photo via Instagram / cakethievesbakery
Pharm Table
611 S. Presa St. Suite 106, (210) 802-1860, pharmtable.com
Vegetable-forward, Ayurvedic and inventive, Pharm Table is the brainchild of Elizabeth Johnson, a former Culinary Institute of America instructor and perennial boss lady.
Photo via Instagram / marcelafreeman
Cereal Killer Sweets 1031 Patricia, Suite 104A, (210) 753-2032, cerealkillersweets.com
Chef Megan Morales throws her creativity and flair into her sweet treats — cereal-centric and CBD-infused treats, candies and half-pound cookies — daily, with a team and other business owners that share her uber-inclusive, LGBTQ-positive outlook at her downtown-area shop.
Photo via Instagram /
texas_made_eats
Clementine
2195 NW Military Highway, (210) 503-5121, clementine-sa.com
Alongside husband and chef John Russ, Elise Russ brings her longtime love for desserts to Clementine, where she serves as an owner and pastry chef. She brings years of experience in the food biz both in the Alamo City and beyond.
Photo via Instagram / clementine.sanantonio
Chela’s Tacos Various Locations, chelas-tacos.com
Recently named one of "11 Great Taquerias Owned by Women," by Texas Monthly, Chela’s Tacos offers unique menu items that are not to be missed. The mag cites owner Celia Davis’ banana leaf–wrapped tamales oaxaqueños and the Costra de Chela — a corn tortilla filled with a slip of fried mozzarella topped with al pastor — as two to try.
Photo via Instagram /
chelastacos
Jamaica Jamaica Cuisine
2026 Austin Highway, (210) 590-0515, jamaicajamaicacuisine.com
Owners Dee and Angelo grew up living a Jamaican lifestyle and graciously wanted to share that experience with their adopted hometown, the Alamo City. Offering authentic fare, Jamaica Jamaica lets you enjoy bites like jerk chicken while appreciating the culture. Go for a traditional plate like the oxtail or go for a San Antonio twist like the jerk tacos.
Photo via Instagram / jamaicajamaicacuisine
Carmens De La Calle
320 N. Flores St., (210) 281-4349, carmensdelacalle.com
Owned by Paula Sullivan, Carmens De La Calle is a hub of Spanish culture in downtown SA. After years on the St. Mary’s Strip, the bar moved to its current location in late 2014 after being closed for a year, and has thrived ever since with Sullivan at the helm. With support from the spirit of downtown, Carmens serves globally-inspired dishes and hosts live musicians regularly.
Photo via Instagram / abbeydominion
Big'z Burger Joint
Multiple locations, bigz-burgerjoint.com
Yeah, you can get downright awesome burgers and beer here, but you can also bring the kids. Big’z has a safe play area just for them so you can enjoy your hangout worry-free.
Photo via Instagram / jagarzacardiel
Bird Bakery
5912 Broadway St., (210) 804-2473, birdbakery.com
Elizabeth Chambers, a San Antonio native and silver screen actress, opened the Alamo Heights location of Bird Bakery in 2012. The cute-as-can-be shop has grown to include Dallas locations. Peep her Instagram, where she’ll share photos of her visits to the bakery.
Photo via Instagram / the.weekend.foodie
Aldaco's Mexican Cuisine 20079 Stone Oak Parkway, (210) 494-0561, aldacosrestaurants.com
Blanca Aldaco undoubtedly helped bring national recognition to SA via the family recipes used throughout all iterations of her eateries. A native of Guadalajara, Mexico, Aldaco’s flair for authentic Mexican flavors is obvious in each dish.
Photo via Instagram / aldacos_stoneoak
Ming’s
914 E. Elmira St., (210) 570-6318, mingsthing.com
A few years after her husband landed a gig as an instructor at the CIA, Ming Qian launched a new business here in SA, years after owning a restaurant in Beijing. Aptly named Ming’s, the business operates a catering company and noodle bar near the San Antonio Museum of Art.
Photo via Instagram / stephenseating
Black + White Creamery 4011 Broadway St., blackwhitecreamery.com
This high-end ice cream concept from chocolatier Mary Collazo features “puro San Antonio” flavors, mingled with some international twists and turns. Inspiration for the frozen treats will come from popular truffle flavors at Chocollazo — the adjacent chocolate shop also helmed by Collazo.
Photo via Instagram / blackwhitecreamery
Best Quality Daughter 602 Avenue A, bestqualitydaughter.com
Food-focused dream team Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin and Quealy Watson — chefs and owners of Tenko Ramen, also at the Pearl — opened Best Quality Daughter in the thick of the pandemic, reflecting the comfort food of Dobbertin’s youth as a first-generation Chinese-American.
Photo via Instagram / bestqualitydaughter
Little Em's Oyster Bar 1001 S. Alamo St., littleemsoysterbar.com
This bright and airy Southtown joint offers a huge array of seafood, despite the specificity of the name. An extensive wine list, local craft beers on draft and ample patio seating? Count us in.
Photo via Instagram / littleemsoysterbar
Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant
Multiple Locations, (210) 647-7274, sari-sari-satx.com
Originally opened by Imelda and Adam Valenzuela, the couple’s daughter, Camille De Los Reyes, now manages the Bandera and Wurzbach intersection favorite. In early 2020, De Los Reyes opened a second 1,700-square-foot space in Stone Oak.
Photo via Instagram / stine.eats
The Jerk Shack
10234 TX-151, (210) 776-7780, thejerkshacksatx.com/
Since being named one of GQ’s Best New Restaurants back in 2020, chef-owner Lattoia Massey — aka Nicola Blaque — has been a busy bee. The growing popularity of her Jamaican-style eatery The Jerk Shack — known for jerk chicken wings, savory sides and unmatched hospitality — has fostered an opportunity to expand with two more locations by next summer.
Photo via Instagram / natturaveragefoodie
Milpa 5253 McCullough Ave., (210) 990-2349, facebook.com/MilpaFoodTruck
Chef Jesse Kuykendall — also known to colleagues as “Chef Kirk” — helms super sexy Havana Hotel eatery Ocha as well as Milpa, a brick and mortar space which showcases food inspired by her childhood on the U.S.-Mexico border. Chef Kirk also recently opened a Milpa food truck, which is usually parked outside the Amor Eterno restaurant.
Photo via Instagram / milpaattheyard
Lucy Cooper's Texas Ice House
Multiple Locations, (210) 462-1894, lucycoopers.com
The good times roll over at this ice house. Serving 21+ patrons, Lucy Cooper's is owned by lady boss Braunda Moody Smith. She obviously knows how to party since this drinking spot also serves delicious grub and offers fun events like naughty bingo and live music.
Photo via Instagram / sacurrent
ReRooted 210 623 Hemisfair Blvd., Ste. 106, rerootedwine.com
San Antonio’s first-ever urban winery made a splash on the scene with its state-of-the-art draft system for pouring seven inaugural house wines — 100% Texas wines, at that. The new venue takes advantage of the enhanced walkability of the newly redeveloped Hemisfair complex and its open-container rule, giving visitors the option to take their vino-on-the-go.
Photo via Instagram / rerooted210
Southern Roots Vegan Bakery 6208 S. Flores St., (210) 279-9414, southernrootsvegan.com
Southern Roots offers an extensive menu of vegan and gluten-free donuts, cookies and brownies and vegan cinnamon rolls that are to die for. The bakery is also offering its brownie mix in a ready-to-mix kit, so your friends will think you’ve low-key been an awesome baker this whole time.
Photo via Instagram / southernrootsbiz
Dashi Sichuan Kitchen & Bar 2895 Thousand Oaks Dr., sichuaneats.com
Kristina Zhao, owner of popular Chinese eatery Sichuan House, will expanded her culinary footprint this summer with Dashi Sichuan Kitchen & Bar, in north central San Antonio. While the food itself is something to anticipate, Dashi also will feature a full beer, wine, sake and cocktail program created by Benjamin Krick, owner of craft-cocktail havens Pastiche and Jet-Setter.
Photo via Instagram / sichuaneats
Binge Kitchen 449 McCarty Road, (210) 442-8126, eatbingekitchen.com
When you hear the word ‘binge’ you probably don’t think of vegan food, but owner of the San Marcos based eatery, Yarnisha Lyons, turns the idea of vegan soul food on its head. Meatloaf, crispy chicken, mac & cheese; they’ve got it all. If there’s a soul food dish you can’t live without, you’ll find it, vegan-style at Binge Kitchen.
Photo via Instagram /
alamocity.vegans
Up Scale 1024 S. Alamo St., (210) 396-7755, upscalesouthtown.com
Husband-and-wife duo Houston and Emily Carpenter — the minds behind Southtown Instagram sensation Little Em’s Oyster Bar — opened a "sexy" new eatery called Up Scale in the building that once housed brunch and dinner hotspot Feast in Southtown. The new concept, which serves seafood, steak and sushi, open this past fall.
Photo via Instagram / upscalesouthtown
Gather Brewing Company 210 E. Aviation Blvd., Universal City, gather-brewing-co.square.site
Coast Guard veteran Mike Voeller met his wife while he was stationed in Jersey City. The military family, who moved around a lot, realized that the most authentic friendships are formed over cold beer and good food. So, after Mike retired, he and his wife opened Gather Brewing Company with the hopes of facilitating lasting friendships and good times.
Photo via Instagram / gatherbrewingcompany
