San Antonio's essential women-owned restaurants and bars 

Fans of Spam musubi and burgers with a ramen "bun" will soon have a new L&L Hawaiian Barbecue outpost. The Honolulu-based chain announced the opening of a new location in New Braunfels. Although details about when the new spot remains murky, those looking for a bite from the islands should check out the woman-owned and operated chains San Antonio location, which opened in May 2014.Photo via Instagram / llhawaiianbbqsa