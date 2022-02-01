Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 01, 2022

San Antonio’s first Rusty Taco to open at Bulverde Road and Loop 1604 on Feb. 8 

click to enlarge Rusty Taco offers a menu of more than 20 breakfast and street tacos. - PHOTO COURTESY RUSTY TACO
  • Photo Courtesy Rusty Taco
  • Rusty Taco offers a menu of more than 20 breakfast and street tacos.
Rusty Taco will next week open its first San Antonio location, which the Atlanta-based company promises will pour margaritas “made with fresh lime juice and cheap tequila."

The chain set a Tuesday, Feb. 8, opening date for the Alamo City store, which will offer more than 20 breakfast and street tacos featuring proteins such as brisket, jalapeño sausage, roasted pork and chorizo.



Located at 17026 Bulverde Road, the new restaurant will also feature a custom-built, full-service bar which will pump out the promised margaritas along with craft cocktails.

The Bulverde Marketplace location will be the Rusty Taco’s 11th Texas location and 38th nationwide. The chain is owned by Inspire Brands, the conglomerate that operates Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings, Jimmy John's, Sonic and other franchise brands.

