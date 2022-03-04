San Antonio's Fletcher's Hamburgers, one of first tenants at Pearl Bottling Department, is closing 

click image
Facebook / Fletcher's Hamburgers
Fletcher's is known for hamburgers, hot dogs and shakes.
One of the Pearl Bottling Department’s original tenants, Fletcher's Hamburgers, will close its service window March 15 after four year serving up its namesake burgers, hot dogs and shakes.
The eatery shared news of the closure on social media this week, but offered a glimmer of hope: “Our next step requires a big change and a location of the size of our effort and dedication." The post didn't elaborate on what those future plans entail.
The Bottling Department was established in 2017 as a culinary incubator that allows local food startups to grow into standalone concepts. Former tenants include The Good Kind, Bud's Southern Rotisserie and Maybelle's Donuts.
With Fletcher's departure, the last remaining tenant from the hall's original group of concepts
is Tenko Ramen.
These days, the Bottling Department hosts Tenko, Mi Roti, Chilaquil, Kineapple and Park Bar. The site is open Sunday through Thursday 8 a.m.-9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 8 a.m.-10 p.m.
