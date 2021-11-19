Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 19, 2021 Arts » Things to Do

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio's Ford Holiday River Parade promises festive fun for 40th annual celebration 

By
click to enlarge This year's parade theme is 40 Years of Magic. - COURTESY OF VISIT SAN ANTONIO
  • Courtesy of Visit San Antonio
  • This year's parade theme is 40 Years of Magic.
The Ford Holiday River Parade is back in 2021 with the theme 40 Years of Magic, which presumably means more toys, glitter, Santa and all other kinds of holiday joy.

The local tradition features illuminated floats and costumes on a one-hour parade along the San Antonio River Walk.



While this is a ticketed event, free viewing areas are available on a first-come basis between Pecan Street and Richmond Avenue, and the parade will be broadcast live from the Arneson River Theatre, airing on KABB-TV/CW35 from 7-8 p.m.

$17-$42, 6 p.m., Friday, November 26, San Antonio River Walk, 849 E. Commerce St., thesanantonioriverwalk.com/events/ford-holiday-river-parade.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Things to Do »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Things to Do

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Spurs will face Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns on Monday Read More

  2. Comedian Jo Koy brings stadium stand-up tour to San Antonio's AT&T Center Saturday Read More

  3. Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition in San Antonio rescheduled for February 2022 Read More

  4. Breaking Bad: Comedian Daniel Sloss takes credit for helping end miserable relationships Read More

  5. Festive Christmas light display Lightscape debuts at San Antonio Botanical Garden this week Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 17, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation