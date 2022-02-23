San Antonio's free Mardi Gras Festival and River Parade takes over the River Walk this weekend 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Visit San Antonio

The River Parade takes place Saturday afternoon, but Mardi Gras festivities will span the entire weekend.

Dance, drink and eat along the River Walk in a San Antonio-style celebration of Mardi Gras over the span of three nights.Friday kicks off the festival with vendors and staged selfie boats set up for snapping pictures with festive Showstoppers.The official parade starts at 4 p.m. Saturday, a procession of 10 themed floats making its way through downtown starting at the Westin Riverwalk Hotel. Musical artists will grace the stage at the Arneson River Theatre on both Saturday and Sunday to accompany the festivities.And of course, whether you’re celebrating for one night or all three, prepare to leave with more beads than you came with.