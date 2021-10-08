Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 08, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

San Antonio’s Freetail Brewing to hold Oktoberfest dinner at downtown eatery Landrace 

By
Landrace will host local brewery Freetail for a four course Oktoberfest dinner on Oct. 21.
  • Instagram / landracetx
  • Landrace will host local brewery Freetail for a four course Oktoberfest dinner on Oct. 21.
Newish hotel eatery Landrace will on Oct. 21 host local brewery Freetail for a four course Oktoberfest dinner, crafted by award winning Chef Steven McHugh.

The eatery’s first-ever beer pairing dinner will include German-inspired dishes such as oak-grilled brockwurst paired with a Helles German-style lager and crispy pig knuckle paired with Freetail’s Soul Doubt IPA.



The beer pairing dinner will include German-inspired dishes such as oak-grilled brockwurst paired with a Helles German-style lager.
  • Instagram / landracetx
  • The beer pairing dinner will include German-inspired dishes such as oak-grilled brockwurst paired with a Helles German-style lager.
 The event will begin at 7 p.m. at the eatery, located inside the Thompson Hotel at 111 Lexington Ave. Tickets are $85 and can be purchased at the Eventbrite page.

