Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 12, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio's French-inspired Brasserie Mon Chou Chou launches new fall menu 

By
click to enlarge Brasserie Mon Chou Chou's new chilled Parisian-style lobster with caviar. - PHOTO COURTESY BRASSERIE MON CHOU CHOU
  • Photo Courtesy Brasserie Mon Chou Chou
  • Brasserie Mon Chou Chou's new chilled Parisian-style lobster with caviar.
As Mother Nature teases us with cooler temps, French comfort food spot Brasserie Mon Chou Chou has launched new fall menu featuring hearty all-day entrees as well as new brunch items.

The Pearl eatery has added uber-fancy new dishes to its all-day menu such as chilled Parisian-style lobster with caviar and steak tartare with capers, quail egg, shallot and white anchovy. Folks looking for something more veggie-forward may try the baked potato with melty raclette cheese sauce and crispy lardon.



click to enlarge Brasserie Mon Chou Chou's new Boeuf Bourguignon. - PHOTO COURTESY BRASSERIE MON CHOU CHOU
  • Photo Courtesy Brasserie Mon Chou Chou
  • Brasserie Mon Chou Chou's new Boeuf Bourguignon.
For brunch, offered Sundays from 10 a,m.-3 p.m., hungry diners can now try new breakfast-style dishes such as soft cheese polenta with a poached egg and mushroom ragout or Merguez-style sausage with sunny side up eggs and French country potatoes.

The new dishes are available at the French eatery, located at 312 Pearl Parkway, now. Brasserie Mon Chou Chou is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. It is open for Sunday Brunch from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sunday Dinner from 4-10 p.m.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Actor Mark Holton of Pee-wee fame is Guest of Honor at San Antonio’s 10th Annual Burton Ball
Prost! like a pro: Here’s your survival guide to the San Antonio Beer Festival
Curator Marian Casey expands the Texas narrative with Governors Island show ‘Mutable Land’
San Antonio native Marcella Ochoa penned the screenplay for horror film Madres, now streaming
Doug Kershaw brought Cajun music to a wider audience over a lengthy career. He’s not done yet.
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Andy's Frozen Custard chain will open first San Antonio location next spring Read More

  2. Iced-tea chain HTeaO will open a third San Antonio store near McAllister Park Read More

  3. San Antonio professor hosts Food Network digital series about Dia de Muertos traditions, recipes Read More

  4. Prost! like a pro: Here’s your survival guide to the San Antonio Beer Festival Read More

  5. McDonald’s serving free breakfast meals to San Antonio teachers all week long Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 6, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation