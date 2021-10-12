San Antonio's French-inspired Brasserie Mon Chou Chou launches new fall menu 

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Brasserie Mon Chou Chou

Brasserie Mon Chou Chou's new chilled Parisian-style lobster with caviar.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Brasserie Mon Chou Chou

Brasserie Mon Chou Chou's new Boeuf Bourguignon.

As Mother Nature teases us with cooler temps, French comfort food spot Brasserie Mon Chou Chou has launched new fall menu featuring hearty all-day entrees as well as new brunch items.The Pearl eatery has added uber-fancy new dishes to its all-day menu such as chilled Parisian-style lobster with caviar and steak tartare with capers, quail egg, shallot and white anchovy. Folks looking for something more veggie-forward may try the baked potato with melty raclette cheese sauce and crispy lardon.For brunch, offered Sundays from 10 a,m.-3 p.m., hungry diners can now try new breakfast-style dishes such as soft cheese polenta with a poached egg and mushroom ragout or Merguez-style sausage with sunny side up eggs and French country potatoes.The new dishes are available at the French eatery, located at 312 Pearl Parkway, now. Brasserie Mon Chou Chou is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. It is open for Sunday Brunch from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sunday Dinner from 4-10 p.m.