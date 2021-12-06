Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 06, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio's Hello Paradise launches Sunday bloody mary bar with Thai and Korean flavors 

By
click to enlarge Hello Paradise has launched a hangover-busting Sunday Bloody Mary bar. - PHOTO COURTESY HELLO PARADISE
  • Photo Courtesy Hello Paradise
  • Hello Paradise has launched a hangover-busting Sunday Bloody Mary bar.
Sometimes, like during a raging hangover, a plain old bloody mary just won't suffice. Newish San Antonio bar Hello Paradise has made plans for just such occasions.

Over the weekend, the Pearl-area drinkery launched a Sunday bloody mary bar with an array of interesting liquid bases, including a red curry-based concoction and kimchi-spiked tomato juice.



Its toppings also include house-pickled items, hot sauces and fiery Thai balls. For those unfamiliar, Hello Paradise's Thai balls are meatballs loaded with flavorings from that South Asian country's often-incendiary cuisine.

click to enlarge Choose from red curry, kimchi or traditional bloody mary mix. - PHOTO COURTESY HELLO PARADISE
  • Photo Courtesy Hello Paradise
  • Choose from red curry, kimchi or traditional bloody mary mix.
The Thai influence likely stems from Hello Paradise owner Jeret Peña's in-laws, Dara and Kusol Maknual, creators of Yai’s Mobile Kitchen. The mobile noodle purveyor posted up at Peña's Still Golden Social House before the bar was demolished in 2019 to make way for Jefferson Bank's Headquarters.

The family now slings curries and Thai fried chicken at Peña's other Grayson Street property.

Hello's hangover-busting bloody marys will be available for $10 each, all day Sunday. Located at 520 E. Grayson St, the bar is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 2 a.m. and Sunday and Monday from noon to midnight.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Korean fusion food truck Bull Gogi Boys closed for remainder of 2021 Read More

  2. Northeast San Antonio barbecue joint Windmill Ice House now serving beer and wine Read More

  3. Be Kind & Rewind, New Guillermo's location: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week Read More

  4. Candy maker Brach’s introduces Funfetti candy canes in a major affront to Christmas joy Read More

  5. San Antonio’s Esquire Tavern to celebrate Repeal Day this weekend with burlesque, booze and live jazz Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 1, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation