San Antonio's Hello Paradise launches Sunday bloody mary bar with Thai and Korean flavors 

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Hello Paradise

Hello Paradise has launched a hangover-busting Sunday Bloody Mary bar.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Hello Paradise

Choose from red curry, kimchi or traditional bloody mary mix.

Sometimes, like during a raging hangover, a plain old bloody mary just won't suffice. Newish San Antonio bar Hello Paradise has made plans for just such occasions.Over the weekend, the Pearl-area drinkery launched a Sunday bloody mary bar with an array of interesting liquid bases, including a red curry-based concoction and kimchi-spiked tomato juice.Its toppings also include house-pickled items, hot sauces and fiery Thai balls. For those unfamiliar, Hello Paradise's Thai balls are meatballs loaded with flavorings from that South Asian country's often-incendiary cuisine.The Thai influence likely stems from Hello Paradise owner Jeret Peña's in-laws, Dara and Kusol Maknual, creators of Yai’s Mobile Kitchen. The mobile noodle purveyor posted up at Peña's Still Golden Social House before the bar was demolished in 2019 to make way for Jefferson Bank's Headquarters.The family now slings curries and Thai fried chicken at Peña's other Grayson Street property.Hello's hangover-busting bloody marys will be available for $10 each, all day Sunday. Located at 520 E. Grayson St, the bar is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 2 a.m. and Sunday and Monday from noon to midnight.