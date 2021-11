San Antonio's Hotel Emma to hold fancy AF Le Grande Champagne Dinner next week 

click image Instagram / thehotelemma

San Antonio's Hotel Emma will hold a fancy AF Le Grande Champagne Dinner Nov. 18.

If the phrase, “no troubles, just bubbles,” sounds like a mantra you can get behind, Hotel Emma’s Nov. 18 champagne dinner may be an event right up your alley.The luxury hotel’s fancy AF Le Grande Champagne Dinner — a five course dinner featuring uber rare, hard-to-find bottles of bubbles — will take place Thursday, Nov. 18 inside the property’s Elephant Cellar.Named so for the big, gray tanks ranked along its walls, the Elephant Cellar features nineteen-foot ceilings and is adjacent to Hotel Emma’s state-of-the-art exhibition kitchen and courtyard.Menu items will include Osetra caviar on pommes de terre macaire — that’s sturgeon eggs on top of a skillet-browned potato cake, for the uninitiated — which will be paired with a Ruinart Rosé. Tickets to the dinner are $350 per person, not including taxes and gratuity. (Hey, we did warn you it will be "fancy AF.") Le Grande Champagne Dinner guests looking to dine and doze can rent a room for a special rate of $359 plus tax. The event is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. start.