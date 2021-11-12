Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 12, 2021

San Antonio's Hotel Emma to hold fancy AF Le Grande Champagne Dinner next week 

click image San Antonio's Hotel Emma will hold a fancy AF Le Grande Champagne Dinner Nov. 18. - INSTAGRAM / THEHOTELEMMA
  • San Antonio's Hotel Emma will hold a fancy AF Le Grande Champagne Dinner Nov. 18.
If the phrase, “no troubles, just bubbles,” sounds like a mantra you can get behind, Hotel Emma’s Nov. 18 champagne dinner may be an event right up your alley.

The luxury hotel’s fancy AF Le Grande Champagne Dinner — a five course dinner featuring uber rare, hard-to-find bottles of bubbles — will take place Thursday, Nov. 18 inside the property’s Elephant Cellar.



Named so for the big, gray tanks ranked along its walls, the Elephant Cellar features nineteen-foot ceilings and is adjacent to Hotel Emma’s state-of-the-art exhibition kitchen and courtyard.

Menu items will include Osetra caviar on pommes de terre macaire — that’s sturgeon eggs on top of a skillet-browned potato cake, for the uninitiated — which will be paired with a Ruinart Rosé.

Tickets to the dinner are $350 per person, not including taxes and gratuity. (Hey, we did warn you it will be "fancy AF.") Le Grande Champagne Dinner guests looking to dine and doze can rent a room for a special rate of $359 plus tax. The event is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. start.

