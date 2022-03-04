San Antonio's Hotel Valencia debuts Naranja Tequila and Mezcal Bar 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Hotel Valencia

Hotel Valencia's new Naranja bar will offer tequila and mezcal cocktails.

Downtown boutique property Hotel Valencia Riverwalk celebrated nearly 20 years in business this week with the unveiling of swanky cocktail spot Naranja Tequila and Mezcal Bar.Located inside he hotel, the lounge offers a selection of tequilas and mezcals not found elsewhere in San Antonio, according to hotel officials. Further, it aims to offer an approachable atmosphere where both guests and locals can enjoy the smoky spirits.Naranja boasts a curated menu of blanco, reposado, añejo and cristalino tequilas as well as an extensive list of mezcals. It also showcases some of Mexico’s best-recognized brands, including LALO, Clase Azul, Casamigos, Del Maguey Vida and Cases Dragones.The bar offers a menu of tapas meant to complement the tequila and mezcal offerings, and Latin jazz trio Fuego provides live entertainment Thursday through Saturday from 7-10 p.m.Naranja is open Thursday through Saturday 5 p.m.-midnight. Patrons can use the valet parking at Hotel Valencia, located at 150 E. Houston Street.