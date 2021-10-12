Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Food & Drink » Flavor

San Antonio’s Ida Claire to hold tiki-themed dinner with Plantation Rum, Yucatan-style pig roast 

click image San Antonio’s Ida Claire will hold a tiki-themed dinner with Plantation Rum. - INSTAGRAM / PLANTATION.RUM
  • Instagram / plantation.rum
  • San Antonio’s Ida Claire will hold a tiki-themed dinner with Plantation Rum.
Folks looking to send summer off with flair can do just that at an Oct. 12 tiki-themed pairing dinner at San Antonio’s Ida Claire, featuring special pours of Plantation Rum and a Yucatan-style pig roast.

The Alamo Quarry-area eatery will hold the five-course soiree in partnership with Barbados-based Plantation Rum, which will provide one-of-a-kind cocktails for each course.



For example, the Cold Front in Fiji cocktail — mixed with Plantation Isle of Fiji rum, campari, orgeat, lime and pineapple — will accompany a chilled seafood salad course with calamari, plantain tostones, spicy pickles and green mojo.

The dinner’s pièce de la resistance will be a whole suckling pig, roasted Yucatan-style, which involves marinating the swine in citrus juice, garlic and orange-hued achiote paste, then wrapping it in banana leaves and roasting it at a low temperature for hours.

Plates of the piquant porcine delicacy will be served with a neat pour of 45.2% ABV Plantation Panama 6 year.

Tickets for the Oct. 12 event are $90 per person. Interested foodies can reserve their seats by calling the restaurant.

