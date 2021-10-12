San Antonio’s Ida Claire to hold tiki-themed dinner with Plantation Rum, Yucatan-style pig roast 

click image
-
Instagram / plantation.rum
-
San Antonio’s Ida Claire will hold a tiki-themed dinner with Plantation Rum.
Folks looking to send summer off with flair can do just that at an Oct. 12 tiki-themed pairing dinner at San Antonio’s Ida Claire, featuring special pours of Plantation Rum and a Yucatan-style pig roast.
The Alamo Quarry-area eatery will hold the five-course soiree in partnership with Barbados-based Plantation Rum, which will provide one-of-a-kind cocktails for each course.
For example, the Cold Front in Fiji cocktail — mixed with Plantation Isle of Fiji rum, campari, orgeat, lime and pineapple — will accompany a chilled seafood salad course with calamari, plantain tostones, spicy pickles and green mojo.
The dinner’s pièce de la resistance will be a whole suckling pig, roasted Yucatan-style, which involves marinating the swine in citrus juice, garlic and orange-hued achiote paste, then wrapping it in banana leaves and roasting it at a low temperature for hours.
Plates of the piquant porcine delicacy will be served with a neat pour of 45.2% ABV Plantation Panama 6 year.
Tickets for the Oct. 12 event are $90 per person. Interested foodies can reserve their seats by calling the restaurant.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.