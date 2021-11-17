Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 26, 2021 Music » Music Stories & Interviews

San Antonio's Krayolas drop Tex-Mex flavored Christmas single with local hero Augie Meyers 

click to enlarge Long-running garage band the Krayolas have released a new Christmas single. - JANA BIRCHUM
  • Jana Birchum
  • Long-running garage band the Krayolas have released a new Christmas single.
Leave it to San Antonio garage rockers the Krayolas to give "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer" a bouncy Tex-Mex remake — and bring local musical legend Augie Meyers along for the sleigh ride.

The long-running band, who dropped the heartfelt "Christmas With My Dad" single in 2019, opted for something short, sweet and a little less heavy with its latest holiday one-off.



With Meyers providing Vox organ and accordion, the new song "Tex-Mex Rudolph (Navidad Remix)" channels both the Sir Douglas Quintet and Elvis — and wraps up in a fun two-minute package.

The new Krayolas tune will debut Saturday, November 27 on syndicated radio show-slash-satellite radio station Little Steven's Underground Garage. It will also become part of the Underground Garage's holiday playlist. 

But why wait when you can check it out right here?


