San Antonio's Krayolas drop Tex-Mex flavored Christmas single with local hero Augie Meyers 

Long-running garage band the Krayolas have released a new Christmas single.

Leave it to San Antonio garage rockers the Krayolas to give "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer" a bouncy Tex-Mex remake — and bring local musical legend Augie Meyers along for the sleigh ride.The long-running band, who dropped the heartfelt "Christmas With My Dad" single in 2019 , opted for something short, sweet and a little less heavy with its latest holiday one-off.With Meyers providing Vox organ and accordion, the new song "Tex-Mex Rudolph (Navidad Remix)" channels both the Sir Douglas Quintet and Elvis — and wraps up in a fun two-minute package.The new Krayolas tune will debut Saturday, November 27 on syndicated radio show-slash-satellite radio station Little Steven's Underground Garage. It will also become part of the Underground Garage's holiday playlist.But why wait when you can check it out right here?