Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 03, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio’s La Panadería donates nearly $3,000 to the Alamo Breast Cancer Foundation 

By
click to enlarge La Panadería has donated nearly $3,000 to the Alamo Breast Cancer Foundation. - PHOTO COURTESY LA PANADERÍA
  • Photo Courtesy La Panadería
  • La Panadería has donated nearly $3,000 to the Alamo Breast Cancer Foundation.
Pardon us for saying so, but this news is the tits.

San Antonio-based La Panadería has donated nearly $3,000 to the Alamo Breast Cancer Foundation thanks to the bakery chain's Pink Concha initiative.



La Panadería founders and brothers David and Jose Caceres launched the fundraiser in October — Breast Cancer Awareness Month — in honor of their late mother, who succumbed to the disease. For each limited-edition Pink Concha sold at its three locations that month, $1 benefitted the Alamo Breast Cancer Foundation.

“This is a cause very near and dear to our hearts,” Jose Cáceres said in a release. “Our mother is the one who instilled a love of baking within us, so what better way to honor her legacy than by donating proceeds from our Pink Concha to the Alamo Breast Cancer Foundation?”

At the conclusion of the promotion, the brothers were able to donate $2,912 to the nonprofit, which advocates for breast cancer patients through education and community outreach. Donations like the one from La Panadería help ABCF provide free screening mammograms, education and support services.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Flavor »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Babe’s Old Fashioned Food has opened a sixth location, this one in Northeast San Antonio Read More

  2. Keto-friendly San Antonio bakery Shake and Bake now serving low-carb, sugar-free pizzas and treats Read More

  3. San Antonio Italian staple Guillermo opens new Pearl-area location Read More

  4. The chef-owner of Jerk Shack and Mi Roti balances growing her business and her family Read More

  5. Naco Mexican Eatery owners announce opening date for new brick and mortar spot Naco 210 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 1, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation