San Antonio’s La Panadería donates nearly $3,000 to the Alamo Breast Cancer Foundation 

Pardon us for saying so, but this news is the tits.San Antonio-based La Panadería has donated nearly $3,000 to the Alamo Breast Cancer Foundation thanks to the bakery chain's Pink Concha initiative.La Panadería founders and brothers David and Jose Caceres launched the fundraiser in October — Breast Cancer Awareness Month — in honor of their late mother, who succumbed to the disease. For each limited-edition Pink Concha sold at its three locations that month, $1 benefitted the Alamo Breast Cancer Foundation.“This is a cause very near and dear to our hearts,” Jose Cáceres said in a release. “Our mother is the one who instilled a love of baking within us, so what better way to honor her legacy than by donating proceeds from our Pink Concha to the Alamo Breast Cancer Foundation?”At the conclusion of the promotion, the brothers were able to donate $2,912 to the nonprofit, which advocates for breast cancer patients through education and community outreach. Donations like the one from La Panadería help ABCF provide free screening mammograms, education and support services.