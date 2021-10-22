Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 22, 2021 Arts » Things to Do

San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club hosts stand-up and podcaster Annie Lederman this weekend 

By
click to enlarge Annie Lederman hits up LOL Comedy Club on Friday and Saturday. - COURTESY OF LOL COMEDY CLUB
  • Courtesy of LOL Comedy Club
  • Annie Lederman hits up LOL Comedy Club on Friday and Saturday.
Sure, Annie Lederman was involved in writing and producing for the Sacha Baron Cohen’s Showtime vehicle Who Is America? But how can that compare to doing voiceover work for Grand Theft Auto V? It can’t, that’s how.

But if shooting hookers isn’t your speed, you may also know Annie Lederman from her appearances on Chelsea Lately, Comedy Knockout and The Soup Investigates.



She is also a regular at legendary venue The Comedy Store and hosts the podcast Meanspiration on the All Things Comedy network and her personal channel on the YouTubes.

She also appears regularly on The Joe Rogan Experience, but hey, no one is perfect. I mean, at least the dude seems like he does a lot of drugs, you know?

$50-$200, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 Northwest Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com/sanantonio.

