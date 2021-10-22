San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club hosts stand-up and podcaster Annie Lederman this weekend 

click to enlarge Courtesy of LOL Comedy Club

Annie Lederman hits up LOL Comedy Club on Friday and Saturday.

Sure, Annie Lederman was involved in writing and producing for the Sacha Baron Cohen’s Showtime vehicleBut how can that compare to doing voiceover work for? It can’t, that’s how.But if shooting hookers isn’t your speed, you may also know Annie Lederman from her appearances onandShe is also a regular at legendary venue The Comedy Store and hosts the podcaston the All Things Comedy network and her personal channel on the YouTubes.She also appears regularly on, but hey, no one is perfect. I mean, at least the dude seems like he does a lot of drugs, you know?