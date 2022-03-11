Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 11, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio’s long-idled Lone Star Brewery is back on the market — again 

City council last summer offered $24 million in incentives for the property's redevelopment.

By
click to enlarge This rendering shows the proposed redevelopment of the Lone Star Brewery site. - COURTESY IMAGE / MIDWAY AND GRAYSTREET PARTNERS
  • Courtesy Image / Midway and GrayStreet Partners
  • This rendering shows the proposed redevelopment of the Lone Star Brewery site.
Another sale is brewing for San Antonio's decades-defunct Lone Star Brewery.

After multiple changes of hands and scuttled redevelopment plans, the 32-acre site south of downtown is back on the market, the Express-News reports.



Last summer, city council unanimously approved $24 million in incentives for a partnership between GrayStreet Partners and the Midway development company of Houston to remake the complex into a trendy collection of restaurants, hotels and apartment complexes à la the Pearl.

That came after at least three prior attempts to redevelop the site, which hosts a handful of vacant, derelict buildings left over when the brewery closed in 1996. Previous efforts failed because of costs, bankruptcies and environmental problems, the Express-News reports.

In the latest twist, Midway told the Express-News the partners are looking to sell all or part of the property. However, the developer didn’t address how a sale would affect the planned project.

However, GrayStreet managing partner Kevin Covey told the daily that selling chunks of the site to other firms had been part of the plan all along.

“The plan was to open this up for other developers to help come in and execute in a more timely fashion than we would be able to do by ourselves,” he said. “We still will probably be developing portions of it, but we’d like other developers to come in and sort of help execute.”

A website for the project describes Midway and GrayStreet as “the master developers” who “invite other partnerships to create an enduring and remarkable destination in San Antonio.”

The cost of the property, being marketed by Chicago-based real estate services firm JLL, hasn't been made public.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio's Taco Fest: Music Y Más returns in May at new location in Travis Park Read More

  2. Locally owned Sofia's Pizzeria expanding to two North San Antonio neighborhoods this year Read More

  3. Fifth annual Big Texas Fun Crawfish Boil has returned to San Antonio for a 10-day run Read More

  4. All-you-can-eat sushi spot Sushi Haya will open near San Antonio's Hardberger Park this weekend Read More

  5. Popular Kyle barbecue mainstay Milt's Pit BBQ relocating to Northeast San Antonio Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
College Guide
Flavor
Holiday Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation