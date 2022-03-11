San Antonio’s long-idled Lone Star Brewery is back on the market — again 

click to enlarge
Courtesy Image / Midway and GrayStreet Partners
This rendering shows the proposed redevelopment of the Lone Star Brewery site.
Another sale is brewing for San Antonio's decades-defunct Lone Star Brewery.
After multiple changes of hands and scuttled redevelopment plans, the 32-acre site south of downtown is back on the market, the Express-News reports
.
Last summer, city council unanimously approved
$24 million in incentives for a partnership between GrayStreet Partners and the Midway development company of Houston to remake the complex into a trendy collection of restaurants, hotels and apartment complexes à la the Pearl.
That came after at least three prior attempts
to redevelop the site, which hosts a handful of vacant, derelict buildings left over when the brewery closed in 1996. Previous efforts failed because of costs, bankruptcies
and environmental problems, the Express-News
reports.
In the latest twist, Midway told the Express-News
the partners are looking to sell all or part of the property. However, the developer didn’t address how a sale would affect the planned project.
However, GrayStreet managing partner Kevin Covey told the daily that selling chunks of the site to other firms had been part of the plan all along.
“The plan was to open this up for other developers to help come in and execute in a more timely fashion than we would be able to do by ourselves,” he said. “We still will probably be developing portions of it, but we’d like other developers to come in and sort of help execute.”
A website for the project
describes Midway and GrayStreet as “the master developers” who “invite other partnerships to create an enduring and remarkable destination in San Antonio.”
The cost of the property
, being marketed by Chicago-based real estate services firm JLL, hasn't been made public.
