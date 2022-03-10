Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 10, 2022 Arts » Things to Do

San Antonio's McNay Art Museum brings back its free Second Thursdays from March-May 

By
On the second Thursday of each month between March and May the McNay is offering free admission and family fun art events.
  • Courtesy of McNay Art Museum
  • On the second Thursday of each month between March and May the McNay is offering free admission and family fun art events.
After a pandemic hiatus, the McNay Art Museum has brought back its free second Thursdays — Spring edition.

Grab a picnic blanket and some friends to join the McNay for live music, art and food, all in the name of celebrating the spring season from March through May.



The kickoff on March 10 from 6-9 p.m. will feature local Xicano Roots Fusion band, Los Nahuatlatos and an outdoor screenprinting art activity for people of all ages to enjoy.

Hungry? Cheesy Janes, Sensational Salad and Benjies Munch food trucks will all be on the museum's grounds for culinary enjoyment.

Not an outdoor person? Free second Thursday admission into the main collection galleries of the McNay has you covered. Explore the current exhibitions on-view in the historic estate, including the exhibitions "Georgia O'Keeffe and American Modernism" and "Artists Looking at Art: Jenelle Esparza."

Visitors can enjoy free admission at McNay's Second Thursday events.
  • Courtesy of McNay Art Museum
  • Visitors can enjoy free admission at McNay's Second Thursday events.
In addition to the second Thursday in March, the McNay plans to host two additional free second Thursday events on April 14 and May 12 from 6-9 p.m.. The April 14 event will feature a performance by the folk musician Santiago Jimenez Jr. and the May 12 event will feature the neo-traditional country music of Madelyn Victoria.

After a summer break, Second Thursdays will return for the fall season in August-October.

Free, 6 p.m. Thursday, March 10, McNay Art Museum, 600 N New Braunfels, (210) 824-5368, mcnayart.org.

