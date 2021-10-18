San Antonio’s Mochinut now serving Korean corn dogs with crispy ramen, Hot Cheeto breading 

Korean doughnut spot Mochinut is now serving up a small menu of highly anticipated Korean corn dogs breaded in potato, crispy ramen and Hot Cheetos.
The California-based chain opened its first SA location in September, doling out fluffy, Korean-style doughnuts with a promise of rice flour-coated hot dogs in the near future. That day has arrived, and the K-dogs are coming out swinging, boasting flavor-packed breading options such as crispy ramen noodle and Hot Cheeto dust.
The Mochinut shop, located at 5222 De Zavala Road, is the chain’s twentieth. It's open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
