Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 18, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio’s Mochinut now serving Korean corn dogs with crispy ramen, Hot Cheeto breading 

By
click image Mochinut is now serving up Korean corn dogs. - INSTAGRAM / MOCHINUT_SA
  • Instagram / mochinut_sa
  • Mochinut is now serving up Korean corn dogs.

Korean doughnut spot Mochinut is now serving up a small menu of highly anticipated Korean corn dogs breaded in potato, crispy ramen and Hot Cheetos.

The California-based chain opened its first SA location in September, doling out fluffy, Korean-style doughnuts with a promise of rice flour-coated hot dogs in the near future. That day has arrived, and the K-dogs are coming out swinging, boasting flavor-packed breading options such as crispy ramen noodle and Hot Cheeto dust.

The Mochinut shop, located at 5222 De Zavala Road, is the chain’s twentieth. It's open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Bittersweet end: San Antonio’s Los Cocos Bakery closing after 48 years Read More

  2. Texas craft brewers react to emerging beer trends with both new and backward-looking styles Read More

  3. Two San Antonio barbecue spots make Texas Monthly’s '50 Best BBQ Joints' list Read More

  4. West Side San Antonio snack shop back to slinging raspas, aguas frescas after summer fire Read More

  5. Adelante Announces Closure, New HTeaO Location: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 6, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation