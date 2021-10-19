Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 20, 2021

San Antonio’s Ocho at Hotel Havana to hold Día de Los Muertos dinner Nov. 2 

By
click to enlarge Ocho will hold a five course Día de los Muertos feast Nov. 2. - NICK SIMONITE FOR HOTEL HAVANA
  • Nick Simonite for Hotel Havana
  • Ocho will hold a five course Día de los Muertos feast Nov. 2.
In celebration of Día de los Muertos, local boutique hotel eatery Ocho will hold a five-course feast featuring tequila cocktails and dishes from award-winning Executive Chef Jesse Kuykendall.

In the wake of their father's recent death, Kuykendall — or "Chef Kirk" as they are known their colleagues — found this dinner the perfect catalyst to celebrate a loved one's life, one plate at a time.



“The menu is very festive, it’s more of a celebration. It's my representation of what goes into the earth and what comes out of it ... vibrant and delicious,” Chef Kirk told the Current. “Food is memories. Being surrounded with this food and the spirit of your loved one is what the holiday’s about. So I wanted to take comforting dishes and put what I call 'my old Chef Kirk spin' on it.”

The dinner will begin at at 6:30 p.m. with cocktails featuring Volcan Tequila, made in Jalisco, Mexico. Food will follow at 7 p.m., including dishes such as Pozole de flor Jamaica, a savory soup with hibiscus flower, rich guajillo and ancho chile broth, hominy and cabbage slaw served with tostadas.

Chocoyotes, Chef Kirk's "deconstructed" approach to tamales, will also make an appearance via masa dumplings served with flor de calabaza y pollo and salsa verde.

Tickets are $165 and include dinner and welcome cocktails for two guests.

  |  

