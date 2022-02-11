San Antonio's Old Highway 90 back to original name after small businesses petition for change 

click to enlarge
Enrique M. Barrera Parkway is back to its old name after a bevy of complaints.
Enrique M. Barrera Parkway on the city's West Side will be renamed Historic Old Highway 90 after small-business owners petitioned the city to return its original name, citing lost revenues and customer confusion, KSAT reports
The city of San Antonio renamed the thoroughfare Enrique M. Barrera Parkway in 2015 to honor the late District 6 councilman, ordained deacon and Edgewood ISD board member.
However, business owners along the historic highway — including taco shops, neighborhood grocers and panaderias — argued that the name change cut into their sales. The renaming threw GPS systems for a loop, routing potential customers to Enrique Avenue, a quarter-mile away, the station reports.
In response, community organizers created the "Save Old Highway 90" Facebook page.
Now, after months of petitioning the city, the group was able to share a celebratory post: city council voted unanimously on Thursday to return the road's original name.
However it's identified, Old Highway 90 is more than just another San Antonio street. The roadway was build along one of the original Spanish expedition routes and is designated part of the Old Spanish Trail.
Residents and business owners in the area told the San Antonio Report
they still plan to honor the life and legacy of former councilman Barrera but in a way that doesn't affect their livelihoods or the historical significance of Old Highway 90. So far, what that will look like remains unclear.
