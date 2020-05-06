San Antonio’s Own Robert Rodriguez Set to Direct at Least One Episode of The Mandalorian in Season 2 

San Antonio’s link to the Star Wars saga jumped a few light years forward this week when filmmaker and San Antonio native Robert Rodriguez (Alita: Battle Angel) announced on Twitter that he is one of the directors behind the second season of the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian.
“I am truly humbled to say I have now had the very rare privilege of directing the biggest star in the universe,” Rodriguez tweeeted on May 4, a.k.a. Star Wars Day.
I am truly humbled to say I have now had the very rare privilege of directing the biggest star in the universe. @StarWars #TheMandalorian #MayThe4th #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/pcmzOHfgaW— Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) May 5, 2020
Rodriguez also posted a photo of himself alongside series favorite Baby Yoda.
We’re not sure yet how many episodes of Season 2 Rodriguez will direct. In the first season, five directors, including Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) and Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars), divvied up eight episodes.
Other directors set to direct episodes in Season 2 include Jon Favreau (Iron Man), Peyton Reed (Ant-Man) and Star Wars legend Carl Weathers.
Here’s hoping Rodriguez called his cousin Danny Trejo to play a bounty hunter.
Season 2 of The Mandalorian is scheduled to debut this October.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.