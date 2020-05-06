Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

May 07, 2020 Screens » Film & TV

San Antonio’s Own Robert Rodriguez Set to Direct at Least One Episode of The Mandalorian in Season 2 

San Antonio’s link to the Star Wars saga jumped a few light years forward this week when filmmaker and San Antonio native Robert Rodriguez (Alita: Battle Angel) announced on Twitter that he is one of the directors behind the second season of the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

“I am truly humbled to say I have now had the very rare privilege of directing the biggest star in the universe,” Rodriguez tweeeted on May 4, a.k.a. Star Wars Day.

Rodriguez also posted a photo of himself alongside series favorite Baby Yoda.
We’re not sure yet how many episodes of Season 2 Rodriguez will direct. In the first season, five directors, including Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) and Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars), divvied up eight episodes.

Other directors set to direct episodes in Season 2 include Jon Favreau (Iron Man), Peyton Reed (Ant-Man) and Star Wars legend Carl Weathers.
Here’s hoping Rodriguez called his cousin Danny Trejo to play a bounty hunter.

Season 2 of The Mandalorian is scheduled to debut this October.

