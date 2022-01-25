San Antonio's Paciugo Gelato & Caffè featured on Cooking Channel's Cheat Day USA 

click image
Paciugo Gelato & Caffè's “spaghetti bolognese” features vanilla gelato noodles as a base.
The Alamo City food scene is suddenly full
of post-pandemic TV stars
.
Now, add one more to the list: Paciugo Gelato & Caffè will soon be featured on the Cooking Channel's Cheat Day USA
, a show that follows bodybuilding Dinner: Impossible
host Robert Irvine as he seeks out the “craziest, most indulgent, most deliciously decadent meals” between gym days.
In the episode, Mo Shideed — owner of the Dallas-based chain's Alamo City franchise location — walks viewers through the creation of the shop’s signature gelato “spaghetti bolognese.” No, it’s not real pasta but strands of fresh vanilla gelato topped with strawberry coulis, Ferrero Rocher “meatballs” and a ladyfinger “breadstick.”
“It’s a surprising chameleon treat that sends your taste buds to a sweet, creamy, luxurious paradise,” Irvine said of the pasta imposter.
The episode also shouts out to the shop’s s’more-bubble donut smash sandwich. Layers of warm glazed donut, graham cracker crust and toasted marshmallow fluff serve as a base for hot chocolate and s’more gelato. Another bubble donut on top completes the sweet sando, and Shideed tells viewers just how to approach the monstrous bite: “Before you eat it, you gotta give it a smash.”
The episode, called “Oodles of Noodles,” will air Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 2:30 p.m. Folks looking to see what all the fuss is about prior to catching the show can do so at 340 E. Basse Road.
The shop is open Sunday through Thursday 11 am.-10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
