San Antonio's Papa's Burgers shares new name after legal scuffle with Houston's Pappas family 

San Antonio's Papa's Burgers received a cease and desist letter from Houston's Pappas restaurant empire.
The legal beef
between San Antonio-based Papa's Burgers and Houston’s Pappas Restaurants empire is coming to a close with the Alamo City small business agreeing to change its name.
By next summer, Papa's two local restaurants, and a third on the way, will bear a new moniker: The Good News Burgers.
Papa's Burgers owner Robert Walker took to social media Friday to share the news — a week after he received a cease-and-desist notice from the Pappas family.
If you’re just now catching this story, here’s a refresher: Pappas — the owner of the Pappadeaux, Pappasito's and Pappas Burger chains — last week slapped Walker with a cease-and-desist letter ordering him to "immediately transition [his two San Antonio restaurants] away" from their longtime name, logo and associated colors.
The new name, Walker told the Current
, came to him after a few days of heavy prayer following the letter.
"I'm considering this rebrand an opportunity to let go of what we've been and welcome the chance to become what we're being called to be," Walked said. "It's only going to strengthen who we are and what we can do in the community."
According to Walker's Facebook post, Pappas Restaurants will give him until July 2022 to fully rebrand his restaurants.
