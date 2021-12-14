Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 14, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio's Papa's Burgers shares new name after legal scuffle with Houston's Pappas family 

By
click to enlarge San Antonio's Papa's Burgers received a cease and desist letter from Houston's Pappas restaurant empire. - FACEBOOK / PAPA'S BURGERS
  • Facebook / Papa's Burgers
  • San Antonio's Papa's Burgers received a cease and desist letter from Houston's Pappas restaurant empire.
The legal beef between San Antonio-based Papa's Burgers and Houston’s Pappas Restaurants empire is coming to a close with the Alamo City small business agreeing to change its name.

By next summer, Papa's two local restaurants, and a third on the way, will bear a new moniker: The Good News Burgers.



Papa's Burgers owner Robert Walker took to social media Friday to share the news — a week after he received a cease-and-desist notice from the Pappas family.
   If you’re just now catching this story, here’s a refresher: Pappas — the owner of the Pappadeaux, Pappasito's and Pappas Burger chains — last week slapped Walker with a cease-and-desist letter ordering him to "immediately transition [his two San Antonio restaurants] away" from their longtime name, logo and associated colors.

The new name, Walker told the Current, came to him after a few days of heavy prayer following the letter.

"I'm considering this rebrand an opportunity to let go of what we've been and welcome the chance to become what we're being called to be," Walked said. "It's only going to strengthen who we are and what we can do in the community."

According to Walker's Facebook post, Pappas Restaurants will give him until July 2022 to fully rebrand his restaurants.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. New South San Antonio multi-sport complex Colt's Sports Park Bar to open Jan. 7 Read More

  2. Veteran-founded Black Rifle Coffee Co. plans seven new San Antonio locations Read More

  3. Anheuser-Busch nixes partnership with Travis Scott, discontinues Cacti hard seltzer line Read More

  4. San Antonio Food & Wine Alliance awards $17,000 in its first round of grants to local businesses Read More

  5. Seattle-based Asian chain Teriyaki Madness’ San Antonio location will be first of 15 Texas stores Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 1, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation